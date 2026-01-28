Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man was tackled to the ground and detained after he sprayed “a substance” at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, video footage shows.

Omar — a Minnesota Democrat who is frequently singled out for derision by President Donald Trump — was addressing a crowded room when the incident occurred.

After she criticized the president's immigration crackdown in her state and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, a man near the front rushed to the lectern. He shouted at her and sprayed her with an unknown material.

Soon after, the man was tackled to the ground and detained.

A man was detained after he lunged toward and sprayed a substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Oh my god, he sprayed something on her!” a woman can be heard saying in a video of the incident.

Omar seemed to resist efforts to move her offstage to safety. She returned to the microphone and said, “We’re going to keep talking… Please don’t let them have a show.”

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand: We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” she added. She then reiterated her call for Noem to resign.

The incident comes weeks after the Trump administration deployed numerous federal immigration agents to Minnesota, resulting in several deadly shootings.

On January 7, 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in her vehicle. Three weeks later, on January 24, immigration officials killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, during a confrontation on a city street.

The shootings sparked widespread anti-ICE protests in the state, leading to tense stand-offs between demonstrators and officers.

State and local officials are demanding that federal agents withdraw from Minnesota, accusing them of reckless behavior and an unconstitutional "invasion." Meanwhile, the Trump administration has vowed to ramp up its immigration enforcement while blaming Democrats for inciting anti-law-enforcement sentiment.

This is a breaking story…