JD Vance calls ICE shooting ‘tragedy of victim’s own making’
- Vice President JD Vance called a woman’s killing “a tragedy of her own making” as he defended the ICE agent who shot her dead in Minneapolis Wednesday.
- At a news conference Thursday, Vance doubled down on claims that the woman was trying to run over the agent, saying, “You have a woman who aimed her car at a law enforcement officer and pressed on the accelerator.”
- He continued, "I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe, against our law enforcement officers.”
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke before Vance and claimed the shooting was result of “a larger sinister left wing movement.”
- Protests continue in the city as the FBI has taken over the investigation and blocked state investigators from helping in the probe.