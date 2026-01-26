Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump claims he is now on a “similar wavelength” with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after growing outrage in the aftermath of another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, where federal officers surging into the state shot and killed a 37-year-old demonstrator.

The president’s latest statement appears to back off months of threats against Walz and other Democratic officials who the administration is investigating for allegedly criminally obstructing immigration enforcement in the state.

Trump said the governor called “with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota.”

“It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” Trump wrote.

Trump said that his border czar Tom Homan would be calling Walz, “and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.”

open image in gallery Trump says he appears to be on a ‘similar wavelength’ with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz days after border patrol officers fatally shot a 37-year-old protester, the second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future,” he added. “He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”

Earlier, Trump announced he was deploying Homan to the state, where he will be “managing” Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations “to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” Trump wrote Sunday. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”

His deployment glimpses a shift in strategy after weeks of ongoing demonstrations in Minneapolis and political blowback against a surge of officers accused of violently targeting noncitizens and citizens alike, as well as protesters who have outlined attacks against them in lawsuits backed by state and city officials.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem placed border patrol official Greg Bovino at the helm of the administration’s boots-on-the-ground operations in Democratic-led cities. He is overseeing roughly 3,000 agents from ICE and border patrol in Minneapolis.

open image in gallery Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and and state officials are demanding the Trump administration withdraw federal officers as they battle in court for an order that finds the ‘occupation’ illegal ( AP )

Following the killing of Pretti, who was fatally shot by border patrol officers who wrestled him to the ground Saturday, Noem and her agency’s top officials, including Bovino, immediately defended the officers’ actions.

Bovino baselessly alleged Pretti intended to “massacre law enforcement.” Noem suggested during a press conference Saturday that she believed Pretti was engaged in “domestic terrorism” — a statement refuted the next day by top deputy attorney general Todd Blanche.

“I don’t think anybody thinks that they were comparing what happened on Saturday to the legal definition of domestic terrorism. What we saw was a very violent altercation, and I’m not going to prejudge the facts,” he said during an interview with Fox News.

Trump also distanced himself from the shooting in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, saying that officials are investigating the incident. “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination,” Trump said.

New oversight from the Minnesota operation under Homan, a career immigration enforcement officer who led ICE during Trump’s first administration, also follows weeks of speculation that Noem could be replaced with bitter public opinion polling against Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

A federal judge is now mulling whether Trump’s Operation Metro Surge is illegal altogether.

Walz, meanwhile, has repeatedly urged Trump to “turn the temperature down” in Minneapolis, including in the wake of the killing of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE officer three times while she was behind the wheel of her car earlier this month.

“We want calm and peace and normalcy back to our lives. They want chaos,” Walz said in remarks Saturday afternoon.

He called on Trump directly to “remove this force from Minnesota” and warned that law enforcement officials in the state are maintaining records of clashes for the “future prosecution of ICE agents and the officials responsible for this.”

“We’ll keep the peace … and we’ll see this occupation end,” he said. “We’ll continue to be the adults in the room, the decent human beings in the room, who keep the peace.”