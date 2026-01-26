Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota later on Monday, the president announced.

Following Saturday's shooting of a 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti, by immigration agents during a confrontation with protesters in Minneapolis, the immigration crackdown has sparked intense backlash.

The state and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking the court to pause the 3,000-agent operation, calling it a "completely disproportionate" violation of state sovereignty. The Trump administration, in a court filing, called the request an "absurdity" that would make federal law an afterthought.

A U.S. judge on Monday is due to consider a request to temporarily stop Operation Metro Surge.

The two sides will argue before U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez on Monday.

open image in gallery The crackdown has spurred massive street protests in below-freezing temperatures, and fierce condemnations by the state's Democratic leaders ( AFP/Getty )

"Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Homeland Security Department officials have characterized the incident as an attack and say agents fired in self-defense after Pretti approached with a handgun. But video from the scene verified by Reuters contradicted the administration's version of events and showed Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, in his hand before agents wrestled him to the ground and shot him.

open image in gallery Video from the scene verified by Reuters contradicted the administration's version of events and showed Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, in his hand before agents wrestled him to the ground and shot him ( Reuters )

Trump ‘reviewing everything’

It was not clear whether Trump's announcement amounts to an escalation of the administration's presence or a climbdown. Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that his administration is "reviewing everything" about the incident and said immigration officials would eventually withdraw.

The crackdown has spurred massive street protests in below-freezing temperatures, and fierce condemnations by the state's Democratic leaders. Sixty of the state's largest businesses, including Target, 3M, UnitedHealth and U.S. Bancorp, called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between the state and the Trump administration on Sunday.

Recent Reuters polling indicates that a significant slice of Trump's Republican backers - 39% - are wary of the heavy-handed approach, saying harm should be minimized even if this means fewer immigration-related arrests.

In Washington, Democrats in the Senate have said they will oppose a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, raising the likelihood of a partial government shutdown starting on Sunday. Republicans approved a massive budget increase for immigration enforcement last year, but some of them now are demanding answers from the Trump administration.