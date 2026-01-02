Trump administration shares AI-generated fake trailer denigrating Somali immigrants
- The Trump administration shared an AI-generated trailer for a fake animated film denigrating Somali immigrants, following viral claims of widespread fraud in Minnesota's daycare centers.
- The president has repeatedly used racist and derogatory language to describe Somali immigrants, labelling them as “garbage” and baselessly alleging they are “taking over” Minnesota.
- New allegations from an influencer's viral video prompted federal agencies to escalate actions, including freezing federal child care funding to all states, including Minnesota.
- The Small Business Administration suspended nearly 7,000 borrowers in Minnesota over potentially “fraudulent” COVID-19-era programs, while Homeland Security and the FBI announced new operations in the state.
- The administration is “not afraid to use denaturalization” for Somali Americans in Minnesota, despite state and federal prosecutors having investigated these allegations for years, with dozens already charged and convicted.