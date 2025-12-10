Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has branded Donald Trump as a national embarrassment after he lectured a crowd of supporters last night about places he considers to be “hellhole” and “s******e” countries.

In his speech in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, the president also attacked immigrants from Somalia, a country he called “filthy” and “disgusting.”

“I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from s***hole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few, let us have a few. From Denmark, do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people, do you mind?” Trump told the crowd.

“But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, riddled with crime.”

open image in gallery Congresswoman Ilhan Omar claimed that the president was a ‘national embarrassment’ ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump also took aim at Omar in his speech, pretending that he did not know how to pronounce her name.

“Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, with her little turban. I love her,” he said. Shortly after Trump claimed that Omar came to the U.S. illegally, the crowd started chanting “send her back.”

On X, the representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district fired back by blasting “Trump’s obsession” with her as “beyond weird.”

“He needs serious help,” she raged. “Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.

“He continues to be a national embarrassment.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump claimed that Somalia was a ‘s***hole’ country in a foul-mouthed rant in Pennsylvania ( Getty Images )

The pair have often locked horns during Trump’s second presidency.

Their clashes have become more frequent in recent weeks, after Trump began ramping up his rhetoric about Somali immigrants living in Minnesota.

Last week, he claimed that refugees in Minnesota were “roving the streets looking for prey” and said that they had “ripped off the state for billions of dollars.”

Meanwhile, a report from The New York Times suggested that ICE strike teams are expected to go after Somali residents with final deportation orders in the near future. This comes amid reports that citizens of Somali origin are carrying their passports in Minnesota.

During his Mount Pocono speech, he attacked immigration into Minnesota for a second time, claiming that it was a “scam” which is “headed up” by Ilhan Omar, whom he branded as “the crooked congresswoman.”

open image in gallery Trump also revived old conspiracy theories about Omar marrying her brother ( Alex Brandon/AP )

He even asked, “Whatever happened to her brother,” reigniting a widely debunked conspiracy theory that Omar married her brother.

Omar has often been the target of racist abuse herself, with a 30-year-old man currently facing a half-decade prison sentence for posting violent threats about the congresswoman online.

Myles M. McQuade allegedly claimed that he would decapitate Omar before murdering her children and eating them “for protein,” according to plea agreement papers seen by The Independent.

He made the comments a day after Omar criticized Charlie Kirk while speaking to reporters, prompting him to demand that she “go back to Somalia.”