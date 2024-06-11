✕ Close Security footage appears to shows Hallie Biden dumping Hunter Biden’s gun in garbage

Hunter Biden’s fate is in the hands of 12 Delaware residents who will continue deliberations today to determine if the president’s son is guilty of lying on a federal gun form and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Monday’s proceedings saw the defense rest their case and both sides deliver closing arguments to the jury who began deliberations in the afternoon.

Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form about his unlawful use of illegal drugs when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. They claim Biden was actively using crack cocaine at the time.

During closing, they pointed to testimony Biden’s exes gave about his drug use and text messages he sent to his sister-in-law and former girlfriend Hallie Biden about using drugs days before he purchased the gun.

Defense attorneys sought to undermine Hallie, insinuating she was unreliable. They argued that the government did not have evidence Biden was using drugs when he purchased the gun – only that he was using drugs in 2018.