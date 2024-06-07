Could Hunter Biden go to jail?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hunter Biden’s fate in his federal gun charges trial will soon be in the hands of 12 Delaware residents.

Over the last four days, prosecutors have called 11 witnesses to the stand and introduced multiple pieces of evidence, alleging Biden lied about his drug use on a federal gun form in October 2018 while purchasing a firearm.

“Nobody is above the law,” lead prosecutor Derek Hines said, during opening arguments. “Nobody is allowed to lie, not even Hunter Biden.”

The trial in Wilmington is expected to wrap up next week after defense attorneys present their case and witnesses to the jury.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, arrives at federal court this week in Wilmington, Delaware ( Getty Images )

The defense dispute the government’s claim and say the president’s son was not actively using drugs when he purchased the gun and did not “knowingly” make false statements.

It is ultimately up to the 12 jurors to decide whether Biden is guilty. But should they choose to convict him, a variety of punishments are available.

Biden is facing three felony charges: two counts of making false statements while purchasing a firearm; and one count of unlawfully possessing a gun while addicting to, or using, illegal drugs.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years and fines of up to $750,000. However, there is no minimum sentence.

It is unlikely that Biden would receive a lengthy jail sentence if convicted, given that he is a first-time, nonviolent offender and cases similar to Biden’s have resulted in little jail time.

Instead, Judge Maryellen Noreika could choose to impose other penalties like fines or probation.

So far, prosecutors have presented a strong case to jurors, painting Biden as a grief-stricken man who made some bad choices that resulted in a careless mistake.

Testimony from several of Biden’s exes have confirmed that he was addicted to crack cocaine from 2015 until 2019, and that he was unreliable in telling the truth. Defense attorneys do not dispute that, and much of their case hinges on extremely specific wording in the statute Biden is charged under.

Should the jury choose to convict Biden, they will need to do so unanimously.

Whatever penalty is handed down to Biden, he will face it. His father, President Joe Biden, has already said that he will not pardon his son.