Joe Biden set for Delaware visit after Hunter is found guilty on gun charges: Live updates
After three hours of deliberations, the jury convicted the president’s son on all charges
President Joe Biden is headed to Wilmington, Delaware presumably to be with his son, Hunter Biden, after a jury convicted him on three federal gun charges.
Tuesday afternoon, the White House Press Office announced the president’s schedule had changed and he would head toward his hometown, hours after a 12-person jury unanimously voted in favor of a guilty verdict.
Hunter was charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm for obtaining a gun in October 2018 while he was addicted and using crack cocaine.
The president has already said he will not pardon his son but issued a statement saying he and First Lady Jill Biden love and support their son and are proud of his resilience in recovery.
Throughout Hunter’s federal gun charges trial, members of the Biden family flocked to the courthouse to show their support for Hunter. The first lady attended nearly every day of the trial as did President Biden’s siblings James Biden and Valerie Biden Owens.
Democrat rep calls out Republicans for hypocrisy
Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts called out his Republican colleagues for accepting the verdict in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial but denouncing the verdict in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial.
“Apparently, when a Republican is convicted it’s weaponization. But when a Democrat is convicted, the president’s son no less, that’s justice. I mean, give me a break,” McGovern said during a hearing on Tuesday.
He added: “Hunter Biden was found guilty by a jury of his peers just like Donald Trump.”
McGovern accused Republicans of abandoning the rule of law to suit their political needs.
Special counsel thanks jury for service
Special Counsel David Weiss thanked the jury who sat in and ultimately convicted Hunter Biden on three federal gun-related charges, during a press conference on Tuesday.
“I want to thank the jury for their service. There are few civic responsibilities more important than jury service,” he said.
Hunter Biden attorney says they will pursue ‘all the legal challenges’
Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, said in a statement that he plans to “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter” after a jury convicted him on three federal gun charges.
“We are naturally disappointed by today’s verdict. We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter. Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family,” Lowell said in the statement.
Read the verdict form in Hunter Biden’s trial
Read the verdict form, the 12-panel jury submitted to convict Hunter Biden on three gun-related charges here.
Trump campaign calls trial ‘distraction’ from other crimes
A spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign released a statement on Hunter Biden’s verdict, calling the entire trial a “distraction” from other alleged crimes the Biden family has committed.
“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign National Press Secretary said in a statement.
Hunter Biden found guilty of all three charges in historic federal gun trial
After approximately three hours of deliberations, 12 jurors unanimously convicted Biden on all three felony gun charges, a historic decision that marks the first time a sitting president’s child has been found guilty of a crime.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Wilmington, Delaware:
Hunter Biden found guilty of all three charges in historic federal gun trial
Charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars and fines of up to $750,000
Hunter Biden thanks family and friends for support
Hunter Biden says he is more “grateful” for his family and friend’s support over the last week than he is “dissappointed” by the outcome of his federal gun charges trial.
“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Biden said.