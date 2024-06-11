✕ Close Security footage appears to shows Hallie Biden dumping Hunter Biden’s gun in garbage

President Joe Biden is headed to Wilmington, Delaware presumably to be with his son, Hunter Biden, after a jury convicted him on three federal gun charges.

Tuesday afternoon, the White House Press Office announced the president’s schedule had changed and he would head toward his hometown, hours after a 12-person jury unanimously voted in favor of a guilty verdict.

Hunter was charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm for obtaining a gun in October 2018 while he was addicted and using crack cocaine.

The president has already said he will not pardon his son but issued a statement saying he and First Lady Jill Biden love and support their son and are proud of his resilience in recovery.

Throughout Hunter’s federal gun charges trial, members of the Biden family flocked to the courthouse to show their support for Hunter. The first lady attended nearly every day of the trial as did President Biden’s siblings James Biden and Valerie Biden Owens.