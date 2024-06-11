‘We will always be there for Hunter’: President Joe Biden releases statement after son found guilty
The president said he remains proud of his son’s resilience in the face of addiction and will respect a jury’s verdict while he considers an appeal
President Biden on Tuesday said he accepts the outcome of the first of two criminal cases against his son, Hunter Biden, after a jury found Hunter guilty on three charges related to his purchase and possession of a handgun in 2018.
Biden issued a statement declaring his continued support for his only surviving son just minutes after a jury in Wilmington, Delaware unanimously convicted Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges, a historic decision that marks the first time a sitting president’s child has been found guilty of a crime.
"As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” he said.
The younger Biden, a 51-year-old Yale-educated attorney and lobbyist turned visual artist, has admitted to struggling with addiction for decades. His father said he can relate to the “many families who have had loved ones battle addiction” and he shares “the feeling of pride” at seeing a relative “come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery” after overcoming alcohol or drug dependency.
The president added that he ”will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process” while his son considers whether to appeal the conviction.
He also said he and First Lady Jill Biden “will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support.”
“Nothing will ever change that,” he added.
The jury verdict against Hunter Biden represents the first time the child of a sitting president has been convicted of a crime and comes less than two weeks after his father’s likely 2024 opponent, former president Donald Trump, was found guilty of 34 felonies by a New York City jury after a monthlong trial.
While Trump and his family members have routinely assailed the legal proceedings against him, President Biden has vowed not to intervene in the cases against his son and has said he would not use his authority to pardon him.
Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement that he and his client were “naturally disappointed” by the jury’s verdict but stressed that they respect the judicial process and would “continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available.”
For his part, Hunter Biden said he was “more grateful today for the love and support” from his family, friends and community than he was “disappointed by the outcome.”
“Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” he added.