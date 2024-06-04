✕ Close Jury selection begins in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

A jury of 12 Delaware residents has been seated in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial in Wilmington, Delaware and opening statements are expected to begin this morning.

Biden is charged with three gun-related charges for allegedly lying about his previous drug usage to obtain a handgun in October 2018. Federal prosecutors will be using Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was an active drug user when he bought the firearm at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.

While Biden didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”

So far, one juror who used to play squash with Biden’s brother, the late Beau Biden, was dismissed after he said he couldn’t be impartial.

A gun owner with prior convictions was also removed after he said he could not be able to be impartial in a case regarding someone who was prohibited from owning a gun for something they did in their past.