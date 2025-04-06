Trump live updates: Harris praises the ‘working people’ for ‘Hands Off’ protests against Trump and Musk
‘The voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires,’ the former vice president said
Former Vice President Kamala Harris praised the millions of protesters who gathered at 1,300 “Hands Off” demonstrations across the country Saturday for “standing up” to the Trump administration.
“Thank you for using your voices and the power of protest to stand for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; for the Department of Education and programs like Head Start; for clean air and water; for the right to make decisions about your own body without government interference,” Harris wrote on X. “The voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires.”
Protesters staged demonstrations at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in more than 1,000 other places nationwide, asking for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to get their “hands off” health care, public lands, immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights, cancer research, and more.
Speaking to a crowd in D.C., Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin described Trump as “an economy-crushing dictator who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”
“There is no prosperity with stupid trade wars against the whole world,” he continued. “There’s no prosperity with stock market collapse and mass unemployment. There’s no future with presidents who have the politics of Mussolini and the economics of Herbert Hoover.”
The demonstrations came after the stock market endured a historically bad week as investors were spooked about the impact of Trump’s tariff plan.
The president today advances to the championship round of a Senior Club Championship in Jupiter, Florida after he won the second-round matchup Saturday, the White House said.
Ukrainian refugees accidentally told to leave in mistaken email
Ukrainians legally in the U.S. were told in an email mistakenly sent Friday by the Department of Homeland Security that their parole status had been withdrawn and that they had to self-deport, according to Politico.
The email, sent to an unidentified number of people, prompted widespread fear among those who came to the U.S. to flee the full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022. The refugees have been increasingly concerned about their legal status in the country, as President Donald Trump said last month that they could revoke their residency status.
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet that the U.S. has not yet revoked the temporary parole status handed to the 240,000 Ukrainians who came to the U.S., fleeing the war under former President Joe Biden.
Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer reveals her new political wish
The rightwing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has expressed interest in joining the Trump administration.
Loomer took to X on Saturday to say, “I really want to work for President Trump. There is honestly nothing I want more than that.”
Loomer’s comments come after Trump fired several members of the National Security Council following a meeting with the conspiracy theorist during which she pressed the president to remove those she deemed disloyal.
The director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also heads the US Cyber Command, was dismissed on Thursday with NSA deputy director Wendy Noble.
Following the news, Loomer posted on X: “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
DOJ lawyer placed on leave after questioning deportation of Maryland man
A top immigration attorney at the Department of Justice was placed on indefinite leave Saturday after he questioned the deportation of a Maryland man to El Salvador, according to The New York Times.
A letter obtained by the paper which had been sent to Erez Reuveni, the acting deputy director of the immigration litigation division, states that he was suspended by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for not following “a directive from your superiors.”
This comes after Reuveni was promoted just two weeks ago. He’s one of several career officials who have faced demotion, suspension, a transfer, or been fired for not following directions from Trump appointees.
Attorney General Pam Bondi told the Times, “At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States.”
“Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences,” she added.
More than 50 countries are trying to negotiate tariff deals, Trump's National Economic Council Director says
Arguing that U.S. consumers won’t bear the brunt of Trump’s tariff plan, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told ABC News that countries are “angry” about the sweeping levies — and dozens are trying to negotiate deals.
“The countries are angry and retaliating and, by the way, coming to the table,” he said, citing a report that said more than 50 countries have reached out to the president to begin a negotiation because they realize “they bear a lot of the tariff.”
“I don't think that you're going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S.,” he added, before conceding there might be some increase in prices.
Here’s the full clip.
Musk lashes out at architect of Trump’s tariffs in first public comments about policy
There's trouble in Trumpland; Tesla CEO and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, has taken public swipes at Donald Trump’s adviser on trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, who helped shape the president's reciprocal tariff policy that tanked markets across the world.
Musk is typically vocal in his support and defense of the president, but has been quiet since Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement that killed $2.5 trillion from the U.S. stock market — a loss of value that cost the Tesla CEO more than $30bn, according to CNBC.
On X, which Musk owns, he took swipes at Navarro, a Harvard-educated economist who advises Trump on trade. Navarro who was originally tapped for a spot in the White House by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is the author of books on China and the economic threats he says the nation poses to the U.S.
Graig Graziosi has the details.
Kamala Harris praises 'Hands Off' protesters for 'standing up' to Trump administration
SNL cold open mocks Trump tariffs with ‘Make America Great Depression Again’ line
Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson took to the stage as President Donald Trump, promising to “Make America Great Depression Again” in a spoof of the president’s “Liberation Day” announcement in which he detailed his widespread tariffs.
“Thank you all for coming out to hear about tariffs. My favorite word, tariff, which, of course, is short for a-terrific-idea,” said Trump, calling the tax on Americans the “backbone of my incredible plan for our economy.”
“It's actually even better than a plan, because it's a series of random numbers, like the numbers on the computer screen in Severance,” he added. “You have no idea what the hell they mean, but I know what the numbers mean … They mean we're gonna make America wealthy again. You know you're gonna check your stock portfolio in a couple days and think ‘I'm almost too wealthy.’”
But before all that, the president said, “We’re going to do MAGDA — Make America Great Depression Again … It'll be better than great. It'll be a fantastic, unbelievable depression, the likes of which have never been seen before.”
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Democrats in Pennsylvania are angry. John Fetterman’s old rival is listening
Glenn Thompson’s cardboard cutout took some real abuse on Saturday, as a room full of Pennsylvania Democrats let out their frustrations.
A few other members of the state’s congressional delegation might be thankful that his likeness was the only one on display.
Thompson, on his fourth term in the House of Representatives, is just one of dozens of Republican lawmakers who have scaled back public events or avoided them completely amid nationwide outrage from Americans set to see steep cuts to funding for programs in their communities and their own personal safety nets under a Trump 2.0 agenda. Town hall events have become raucous gatherings where Republicans like Victoria Spartz, Chuck Edwards and others have been forced to confront angry voters demanding Congress take action to stop Elon Musk’s DOGE firing spree affecting the Social Security Administration, USAID and other agencies.
John Bowden has the story.
Justice Department seeks 87-month sentence for former GOP Rep. George Santos
The Department of Justice is seeking an 87-month sentence for former New York Republican Rep. George Santos after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last August.
“Santos’ history and characteristics are troubling in the extreme. Santos is a pathological liar and fraudster,” states the 26-page sentencing memo from the department. “For years, Santos manufactured and promoted a fictionalized biography, one that depicted himself as a highly educated, independently wealthy, successful businessman, all premised on a heap of lies.”
Santos was elected in the 2022 midterms when he flipped a Democratic district covering parts of Long Island and Queens.
His life story, however, was quickly found to be largely fabricated. His claims that he worked at top firms on Wall Street and had attended a particular college were debunked, and the financing of his campaign raised questions.
Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023, after only 11 months as a representative. He was only the sixth member to be expelled; the other five were members of the confederacy.
