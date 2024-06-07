✕ Close Prosecutors nearing end of case in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

The prosecution in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial is expected to rest its case today after three more witnesses testify.

It arrives after days of testimony in which jurors heard from several of Hunter’s exes, including Hallie Biden his sister-in-law who served as a key witness.

On Thursday, Hallie testified she found Hunter’s firearm in his truck and became so “panicked” that she threw it away in a grocery store trash can. She told jurors she was afraid Hunter or her children would hurt themselves with it.

Prosecutors allege Hunter unlawfully obtained the firearm in October 2018 by lying on a federal gun form about his drug use. He has been charged with three gun-related counts and pleaded not guilty.

Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, and Hallie testified that they witnessed Hunter using crack cocaine at least a month before he purchased the firearm.

Defense attorneys say Hunter was not actively using drugs when he bought the gun.