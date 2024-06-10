✕ Close Security footage appears to shows Hallie Biden dumping Hunter Biden’s gun in garbage

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hunter Biden did not testify in his federal gun charges trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Monday, defense attorneys rested their case, choosing not to call another witness to the stand after Naomi Biden’s contentious cross-examination on Friday.

Proceedings in the case were off to an early start this morning after the trial unexpectedly ended early on Friday. The defense and prosecution met with the judge to go over jury instructions as well as a motion to acquit before the jury was back in court.

Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form about his unlawful use of illegal drugs when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. They claim Biden was actively using crack cocaine at the time.

Defense attorneys dispute that, claiming the government has a high burden to prove Biden was using drugs when he purchased a gun.

Ultimately, a jury of 12 will decide if Biden is guilty or innocent – potentially as soon as today.