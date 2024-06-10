Hunter Biden gun trial live updates: Defense rests without his testimony
President’s son is facing three criminal charges for allegedly purchasing and posessing a gun while addicted to crack cocaine
Hunter Biden did not testify in his federal gun charges trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware.
On Monday, defense attorneys rested their case, choosing not to call another witness to the stand after Naomi Biden’s contentious cross-examination on Friday.
Proceedings in the case were off to an early start this morning after the trial unexpectedly ended early on Friday. The defense and prosecution met with the judge to go over jury instructions as well as a motion to acquit before the jury was back in court.
Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form about his unlawful use of illegal drugs when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. They claim Biden was actively using crack cocaine at the time.
Defense attorneys dispute that, claiming the government has a high burden to prove Biden was using drugs when he purchased a gun.
Ultimately, a jury of 12 will decide if Biden is guilty or innocent – potentially as soon as today.
Defense rests
Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys have rested their case – forgoing putting Hunter on the stand.
The trial will now move to closing arguments.
Lengthy sidebar delays trial start
Lawyers for the prosecution and defense had a long discussion with Judge Maryellen Noreika that delayed the initial start of proceedings on Monday.
It is unclear what the group was discussing but upon returning, the judge gave a short break before welcoming the jury.
Who is in court today?
Hunter Biden is in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware with members of his family and close friends there to support him.
That includes his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden; his mother, First Lady Jill Biden; his sister Ashley Biden; his aunt Valerie Biden; his uncle James Biden and his friend and benefactor Kevin Morris.
Charging conference concludes
This morning’s conference about jury instructions has concluded with defense attorneys indicating Hunter Biden will not testify.
Defense asked Judge Noreika to include the language “knowingly” in the instructions – something he claims is a crucial part of the defense’s case.
Catch up with Friday’s proceedings
On the fourth day of the trial, the prosecution rested its case after a week of focusing on the severity of Hunter Biden’s drug problem. The defense began by calling a former employee and owner of the gun shop where Hunter purchased the firearm on 12 October, 2018 before calling President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden.
Judge reviewing jury instructions
Judge Maryellen Noreika is going over jury instructions with both sides this morning before the jury enters court.
Jury is expected to enter around 9am in which the defense will either continue calling witnesses or rest their case.
Jill Biden arrives at court
Hunter Biden enters court for fifth day
Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrived at federal court on Monday for the fifth day of proceedings.