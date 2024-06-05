Hunter Biden trial live: Ex-wife set to testify about his addiction before purchasing gun
President Joe Biden’s son is accused of purchasing a firearm while an active drug user in 2018
Cross-examination and testimony will continue today in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges case with the prosecution expected to introduce Kathleen Buhle – Biden’s ex-wife – for questioning.
Defense attorneys will have the opportunity, this morning, to continue cross-examining an FBI agent assigned to Biden’s case.
Jurors heard testimony from the FBI agent on Tuesday in which she recounted extracting messages from his laptop that showed conversations about crack cocaine with drug dealers, former romantic partners and his ex-girlfriend who is also his brother’s widow.
The court also heard directly from Biden through his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things in which he recounted his addiction between 2015 and 2019. Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 by indicating he was not addicted to or using any drugs.
Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said the government must prove Biden was actively using drugs when he bought the gun in Wilmington, Delaware.
Court is back in session
Defense attorney Abbe Lowell is continuing his cross-examination of Erika Jensen, the FBI agent assigned to Biden’s case last year.
Jill Biden arrives for day two of testimony
First Lady Jill Biden has arrived at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware for day two of testimony.
Jurors saw text messages between Hunter and Hallie Biden yesterday
Prosecutor Derek Hines shared text messages with the jury obtained from Biden’s laptop, in which Biden scolded Hallie Biden, his former girlfriend and the widow of his brother Beau Biden.
Calling her “insane,” he asked her to say if she took the handgun that the defense said was located in a lockbox in Biden’s Ford pickup truck.
“This is no game. And you’re being totally irresponsible and unhinged,” Biden wrote.
“Did you take that from me, Hallie?” he asked.
“I’m sorry, I just want you to be safe, this is not safe,” she said.
Biden arrives for day two of testimony
Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, have arrived for day two of testimony in his federal gun charges trial.
What to expect on day two of testimony
Proceedings will resume at the J Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware today where defense attorneys are expected to continue cross-examination of FBI agent Erika Jensen.
If the defense finishes cross-examination, prosecutors will move to introduce and question their next witness: Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.
Prosecution and defense do not dispute Biden’s drug use
The prosecution and the defense in the Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges agree on one thing: The president’s son struggled with substance use disorder.
What’s disputed is whether he was an active drug user when he bought a gun in Wilmington, Delaware on 12 October 2018.
The prosecution used extensive excerpts from Biden’s 2021 memoir Beautiful Things to argue that he was. The defense says he didn’t knowingly break the law as Biden didn’t consider himself an active user at the time.
Hunter Biden’s entourage exceeded a dozen people, including First Lady Jill Biden, half-sister Ashley Biden, and close friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris.
Gustaf Kilander is reporting from Wilmington, Delaware
Prosecution relies heavily on Biden’s memoir
Prosecutors will rely on Hunter Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was a drug user when he bought a handgun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply store in Wilmington on 12 October 2018.
While Biden didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir, Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”
The prosecution has suggested that they possibly plan on attempting to prove that Biden used illegal drugs by pointing to text message she sent at the time.
A number of those text messages came from an iCloud account, that prosecutors got access to via a subpoena, and others were sourced from a laptop that Biden is reported to have left at a repair shop and never returned to collect.
Biden and some in his orbit have stated for years that material from the laptop cannot be presumed to be authentic. Operatives backing former president Donald Trump have publicized material from the laptop as part of their attacks on President Biden.
Allies of Hunter Biden have said that some of the material shared from the laptop has been altered or distorted and they have also never confirmed that Hunter Biden ever dropped anything off at a repair shop.
Watch: Hunter Biden's Federal Firearms Trial Begins
Who is the judge in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial?
District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, 57, was initially assigned to the case, brought by special counsel David Weiss, back in June 2023.
At the time, the president’s son was expected to take a plea deal after striking an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser tax charges and avoid the gun charges altogether.
But the federal judge was thrust into the spotlight when she suddenly rejected the deal in the 11th hour – calling it “not standard.”
Judge Noreika’s decision caused Biden’s cases to be split, leading to a three-count indictment on gun-related charges in Delaware and a nine-count indictment on federal tax charges in Los Angeles.
Now, the judge continues to preside over Biden’s case in Delaware where he is accused of lying about his previous drug use on a federal firearm purchasing form.