Cross-examination and testimony will continue today in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges case with the prosecution expected to introduce Kathleen Buhle – Biden’s ex-wife – for questioning.

Defense attorneys will have the opportunity, this morning, to continue cross-examining an FBI agent assigned to Biden’s case.

Jurors heard testimony from the FBI agent on Tuesday in which she recounted extracting messages from his laptop that showed conversations about crack cocaine with drug dealers, former romantic partners and his ex-girlfriend who is also his brother’s widow.

The court also heard directly from Biden through his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things in which he recounted his addiction between 2015 and 2019. Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form when he purchased a firearm in 2018 by indicating he was not addicted to or using any drugs.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said the government must prove Biden was actively using drugs when he bought the gun in Wilmington, Delaware.