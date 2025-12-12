Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images of Donald Trump and several other powerful figures in the late sex offender’s circle.

Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

One photo shows the real estate mogul with six women, whose faces have been blurred out by the committee. A grinning Trump is sporting a suit while the women are wearing leis around their necks.

Another image shows a collection of condoms — going for $4.50 each — depicting a caricature of Trump’s face above the phrase: “I’m HUUUUGE!”

The Independent has asked the White House for comment on the photos.

open image in gallery The House Oversight committee released a photo of Trump surrounded by six women ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Steve Bannon meeting with Epstein ( House Oversight Committee )

“Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate,” House Oversight Committee Democrats wrote in a social media post Friday.

“These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

But Republicans on the panel have called the batch of photos “cherry-picked.”

“Once again, Oversight Democrats are chasing headlines by releasing a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos from the Epstein Estate. Democrats' hoax against President Trump has been completely debunked,” the GOP-led Oversight Committee wrote on X.

“Nothing in the documents we've received shows any wrongdoing. Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Oversight Democrats should be ashamed of this disgusting behavior of putting politics above justice for the survivors.”

The new tranche also includes an image of Trump ally Steve Bannon meeting with Epstein, as well as a photo signed by former President Bill Clinton — capturing him linking arms with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. Clinton has vehemently denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, has never visited Epstein’s island, and said in 2019, when Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges, that he hadn’t spoken to the disgraced financier “in well over a decade.”

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in a sex trafficking scheme to abuse girls with Epstein.

open image in gallery Former President Bill Clinton was pictured linking arms with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery An image of Bill Gates and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, was also released ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Another image released by the committee showed a box full of novelty Trump condoms ( House Oversight Committee )

Former Harvard President Larry Summers, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, former Prince Andrew, and Bill Gates also made appearances in the newly-released photos. It’s not clear when the photos were taken, as they are undated.

Summers, who exchanged emails with Epstein as recently as 2019, said his continued communications with the convicted sex offender were “misguided” and that he was “deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused.” Summers announced he was stepping down from his teaching role after the emails came to light.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, had his birthright title removed because his "serious lapses in judgement" over his association with Epstein. The royal settled allegations of sexual abuse in court with Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre in 2022, involving a substantial donation to her charity and an acknowledgment of her suffering, without admitting liability in the civil case.

Gates has said it was a “huge mistake to spend time with him” and denied having a personal relationship with Epstein, clarifying that he met with the disgraced financier to discuss philanthropy.

The new batch of photos comes weeks after the committee released thousands of documents, including shocking emails sent by Epstein to several powerful figures from 2011 to 2019. Those figures included attorneys, journalists, author Michael Wolff, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Deepak Chopra, among many others.

In the messages, Epstein claimed that Trump “knew about the girls” and “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking.

“I know how dirty donald is,” Epstein wrote in another email.

Trump did not send or receive any of the emails.

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to the disgraced financier’s estate earlier this year. That effort is separate from the so-called Epstein Files possessed by the Justice Department.

Last month, the president signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In her first act as Congresswoman, Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva provided the 218th — and final — signature on a discharge petition that forced a vote on the release of Epstein files in the Justice Department’s possession. The House and Senate swiftly passed the legislation and Trump signed it, giving the DOJ a December 19 deadline to release all of the Epstein Files.

The DOJ then asked federal judges overseeing Epstein’s and Maxwell’s criminal cases to make public the grand jury transcripts and relevant records to comply with the act.

This week, a federal judge ordered that grand jury records in the sex trafficking case against Epstein must be unsealed, marking the third and final ruling to unseal grand jury materials in the three federal cases against Epstein and his associate.

Several Democratic lawmakers have reacted to the latest release, with one Congresswoman calling the photos “vile.”

“Vile, disturbing new photos of Donald Trump that raise even more question about knowledge of abuses at Epstein's estate,” Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari wrote in a social media post. “@OversightDems are demanding the DOJ comply with our subpoena and release the full Epstein files. Stop protecting pedophiles. Survivors deserve justice now.”

Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego remarked: “Trump has got to be scared s***less. The deadline to release the DOJ’s files is in one week.”