Independent
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured in new release of Epstein case files

Bryony Gooch
Friday 12 December 2025 10:33 EST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured in a set of images released from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Photos from Epstein’s estate were released by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday, including images of US president Donald Trump, Mountbatten-Windsor, and Steve Batten. It’s not clear when the photos were taken, as they are undated.

Andrew, who was born a prince, had his birthright title removed by the King because of his “serious lapses of judgment” over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied any wrongdoing and all allegations against him.

Scrutiny began to circle around the former prince following a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, where he was questioned about his friendship with the convicted paedophile. Andrew said he met Epstein through British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell who had been in a relationship with the financier. He continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

More follows...

Comments

