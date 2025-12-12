Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Woody Allen has again been linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversial director, 90, appears in multiple photos, which do not appear to show any illegal activity, released Friday by House Democrats as part of the ongoing effort to make public all files related to the Epstein case by December 19.

One image shows Allen perched on a director’s chair while speaking to Epstein. Another shows the director in conversation with Trump’s ex-strategist Steve Bannon. Two other photos show Allen again with Epstein and Bannon, respectively.

It’s not clear where or when the undated photos were captured.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Allen for comment.

open image in gallery Woody Allen seen in a director’s chair speaking to Jeffrey Epstein ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Woody Allen and Steve Bannon in conversation ( House Oversight Committee )

The latest release of images from Epstein’s estate follows an initial reveal of photos from Epstein’s privately owned islands — Little Saint James and Great Saint James — where he was accused of sexually abusing girls and women. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Last month, Trump — also featured in the latest wave of released photos — signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In her first act as Congresswoman, Arizona Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva provided the 218th — and final — signature on a discharge petition that forced a vote on the release of Epstein files in the Justice Department’s possession. The House and Senate swiftly passed the legislation and Trump signed it, giving the DOJ a December 19 deadline to release all of the Epstein Files.

Trump has not been criminally charged with wrongdoing and has denied any involvement with Epstein.

Along with Friday’s release of photos, House Oversight Committee Democrats shared a statement on social media: “These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

open image in gallery Woody Allen and Steve Bannon pictured together in an undated photo released Friday ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen pictured together in an undated photo ( House Oversight Committee )

Allen has not hidden his relationship with Epstein, having spoken publicly about meeting him for the first time at a dinner in 2010.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Allen said he and his wife Soon-Yi Previn had been invited by a publicist to the dinner with “one of those British royals” and other guests. The event was held shortly after Epstein had finished a prison term for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

“We didn’t know Jeffrey at all then, but we see all these people there and they all embraced him, so we figured, ‘OK, he’s a substantial character’,” said Allen.

“He told us he’d been in jail and that he had been… falsely put in jail in some way,” he continued. “He told us he was trying to make up for it now by being philanthropic and giving money to cutting-edge scientists and universities. He couldn’t have been nicer.”

open image in gallery Woody Allen attends the premiere of his most recent film, ‘Coup de Chance’ at the 2023 Venice Film Festival ( AFP/Getty )

A letter Allen allegedly sent to Epstein for his 63rd birthday was made public earlier this year after The New York Times published a new selection of letters and photographs belonging to the late pedophile.

The note says that the writer and his wife Soon Yi had been invited for dinner “many times.”

They “always accept,” the letter goes on to say, because it is “always interesting” due to the various guests they expect to find there and because the food is always “sumptuous and abundant” and “well served.”

Among those who also appeared in Friday’s released photos are former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former Prince Andrew. The faces of some of the women who feature in the photos have been redacted by the Democrats.