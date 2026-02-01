Epstein files live updates: Trump breaks silence while pressure grows on Andrew over new pictures
Justice Department releases massive trove of documents more than one month after congressionally mandated deadline
President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the Epstein files after the US justice department released more than three million new documents to the public on Friday.
Speaking for the first time about the release as he flew to Florida, he told reporters on Saturday: "I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left."
The president is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest files. Inclusion does not suggest any wrongdoing, and the DOJ said some documents contained untrue and sensationalist claims against Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and has never been accused of a crime linked with Epstein.
Trump said he plans to sue author Michael Wolff and that he is considering a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging the men were “conspiring” to harm him “politically.”
“Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise and that came through loud and clear,” Trump said. “So we’ll probably sue Wolf on that … Maybe the Epstein estate, I guess. I don’t know. But we’ll certainly sue Wolff.”
Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before Congress about his links to Epstein one day after pictures in the files appear to show him crouched over an unidentified woman.
Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace years after the financier was convicted of sex crimes.
Cabinet minister declines to say if Mandelson should be stripped of Labour whip
Cabinet minister Steve Reed has declined to say whether Peter Mandelson should be stripped of the Labour whip if he returns to the Lords after fresh revelations emerged about his links with Jeffrey Epstein.
He told Sky News: "Before taking any action like that, we need to understand exactly what's happened. You're asking me here about something that happened nearly 20 years ago. I don't know the full detail of it.
"I wasn't in the government 20 years ago."
Referring to allegations Epstein transferred Mr Mandelson's husband a fee for him to attend the British School of Osteopathy, Mr Reed added: "I think it would be for Peter Mandelson to explain whether or not that money was properly declared, and if not, then he will need to account for that. But I don't want to jump the gun and make assumptions. I think we need to find out exactly what happened."
Read the full story:
Minister refuses to say if Mandelson should be kicked out of Labour over Epstein
Xbox had permanently banned Epstein from online functions to 'minimise risk to others' after conviction
One email released in the new files shows an Xbox Live account linked to Epstein’s email address was permanently banned from online functions.
An email dated December 19, 2013 reads: “This email is to notify you that your Xbox Live account privileges have been permanently suspended due to harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players. This conduct has been determined to be severe, repeated, and/or excessive.”
Another email, also dated 19 December 2013, says the permanent suspension was “based on the New York Attorney General’s partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove New York registered sex offenders from online gaming services to minimize the risk to others, particularly children”.
Recap: Three million files shed new light on Epstein's circles
The US justice department released more than three million files pertaining to the case of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.
Those files are still being analysed. Many emerged with major redactions and critics said there were still files missing.
Survivors also criticised the handling of the release, with some named in files shared with the public.
- A man who appeared to be the former prince Andrew was pictured several times on all fours over a woman on the floor.
- Andrew also appeared to invite Epstein to Buckingham Palace for dinner and “lots of privacy”.
- Epstein said in an email he wanted Sarah Ferguson to release a statement saying he was “not a pedo” after she distanced herself himself from him.
- One file details what appeared to be internal emails by federal investigators looking into salacious accusations involving Donald Trump and Epstein. The investigators said several accusers were not deemed credible.
Recap: Starmer calls for Andrew to testify before Congress
On his return from Japan on Saturday, the prime minister addressed the revelations from the new release of Epstein files.
"Anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they are asked to do that,” he told reporters. "You can’t be victim centred if you’re not prepared to do that."
He said: "Epstein's victims have to be the first priority.
“As for whether there should be an apology, that's a matter for Andrew.”
New files published on Friday included emails that showed King Charles's brother maintaining regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes.
In November, members of a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Epstein case intensified their calls for Andrew to answer questions.
Names in Epstein files do not imply guilt
Although notable people may be named or featured in photographs in the Epstein files, their presence alone does not mean they are accused of wrongdoing or even knew of Epstein’s crimes.
Epstein, once a wealthy financier, was well-connected to celebrities, powerful businessmen and world leaders.
Prosecutors collected all photos and documents that they could during investigations, meaning those who knew Epstein, but played no role in his crimes, or perhaps did not even know about it, can be mentioned.
Watch: Deputy AG says DOJ did not protect Trump as they release more redacted Epstein files
Trump suggests lawsuit against Epstein estate and Michael Wolf after latest files release
President Donald Trump suggested he might sue author Michael Wolff and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of more than three million Epstein files by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Among the newly released files are a number of emails between Wolff and Epstein, many of which discuss Trump.
“It looks like this guy Wolff, was a writer, was conspiring with Epstein to do harm to me,” the Republican president told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday evening.
“Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise and that came through loud and clear,” he added. “So we’ll probably sue Wolf on that...Maybe the Epstein estate, I guess. I don’t know. But we’ll certainly sue Wolff.”
Image appears to show Epstein's close network
A redacted diagram included in the new files shows a list of Epstein’s potential co-conspirators, as compiled by the DOJ during its investigation.
The undated diagram shows the names and photos of several known associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell and the model agent Jean-Luc Brunel.
Others were known employees of Epstein, none of whom were charged. The document shows the DOJ was investigating some people close to Epstein for possible involvement in his crimes.
