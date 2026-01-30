Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice published more than three million pages of Epstein files on Friday, more than one month after the deadline passed for the full disclosure of the department’s documents on the deceased sex offender — who continues to cast a shadow over the Trump administration.

Among the newly released files are thousands of emails, court documents, photos and videos, many of which reference high-profile individuals, such as President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, billionaire Elon Musk and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Several of these individuals sent emails about visiting Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.

“I can assure that we complied with the statute, we complied with the act and we did not protect President Trump,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said during a press conference.

“I think that there's a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents,” Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, added. “And there's nothing I can do about that.”

Blanche said the massive data dump complies with federal law and “marks the end of a very comprehensive” review process.

open image in gallery Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, said he ‘did not protect President Trump’ ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

The release was met with a range of reactions from lawmakers.

In a statement, the GOP-led House Oversight Committee wrote: “While Democrats are selectively picking and redacting documents, the DOJ is delivering.”

Congressman Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, told MS NOW that he is “glad the documents are being released.” But, he said, he will examine them to determine whether they include FBI statements and survivor accounts naming the “rich and powerful men” who abused them, which he said are of grave importance.

The latest release comes more than two months after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19. It required the DOJ to release all its files on Epstein — who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges — by December 19.

Earlier this month, the department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, said it had only released one percent of the files, while noting that hundreds of lawyers were working to review the documents.

Trump, whose name has appeared thousands of times in the files, socialized with Epstein during the 1990s and 2000s, and Epstein once described himself as the president’s “closest friend.”

The 79-year-old president, however, has said that he cut ties with the disgraced financier years ago, and has repeatedly characterized the files as a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats to distract from his accomplishments. He — and other prominent figures named in the files — have not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

The release comes one day after a December court petition by Maxwell’s legal team was published, in which the former British socialite claimed 25 male associates of Epstein had made “secret settlements” with the government to avoid prosecution.

open image in gallery The latest trove includes over 3,000 references to Trump, including some which come from news articles and his Wikipedia page ( DOJ )

Over 3,000 references to Trump

A search of the latest batch of files reveals that the Republican president’s name is mentioned over 3,000 times.

Many references appear to be in an informal capacity. For example, a print-out of Trump’s Wikipedia page from 2022 is included, as are news articles mentioning the president’s name.

Multiple emails also name Trump — as was the case with previous releases. Epstein regularly corresponded with Washington insiders, such as Steve Bannon, to discuss his views on the president.

Additionally, a summary of over a dozen tips received by the FBI involving Trump and Epstein was included in the files. The DOJ previously warned that the documents may include “fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos.”

Elon Musk emails about Epstein’s island

Also included in the latest trove of documents are a series of emails between Elon Musk and Epstein from 2013. The pair discussed finding a time for the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to visit Little St. James, Epstein’s island in the Caribbean.

“Actually, I could fly back early on the 3rd,” Musk wrote to Epstein on Christmas Day in 2013. “We will be in St Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?”

Epstein responded: “I need to fly back to LA on the night of the 2nd, so the 2 or 3 would be perfect. I will come and get you.”

It’s not clear whether the South African-born businessman — who previously claimed that Trump was in the Epstein files — ultimately ended up traveling to the island.

open image in gallery Correspondence between Maxwell and an individual suspected to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ( PA )

Apparent references to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Emails released by Bondi’s Justice Department seem to show correspondence between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew — and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking charges.

In one 2002 email from Maxwell to an address titled “The Invisible Man” — believed to be associated with Mountbatten-Windsor — she expressed her sadness the day after the Queen Mother died.

She wrote: “Sweat pea [sic] – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.”

Former Obama official called Epstein ‘wonderful Jeffrey’

Kathy Ruemmler, who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama, called Epstein “wonderful Jeffrey” and added “I adore him” in a 2015 email exchange.

The exchange appears to show the disgraced financier instructing an unknown individual to arrange travel for Ruemmler.

open image in gallery Lutnick invited Epstein to a Democratic fundraiser in 2015, the documents reveal ( AFP/Getty )

Trump’s Commerce Secretary invited Epstein to fundraiser

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emailed Epstein’s longtime assistant in 2015, inviting the disgraced financier to a Democratic fundraiser for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hosted by Lutnick.

It’s not clear whether Epstein attended the event.

Lutnick also planned a trip to Little St. James, the documents reveal, according to The New York Times.

In December 2012, Lutnick emailed Epstein stating that he and other people, including his wife, were in the Caribbean and asked whether they could visit Epstein.

“I spent zero time with him,” Lutnick told the outlet on Friday.

open image in gallery The image, created by federal officials, includes the names and photos of individuals believed to be in Epstein’s inner circle ( DOJ )

Image seems to show Epstein's close network

Among the millions of files released on Friday is one image that includes a diagram created by federal officials. It seemed to be an attempt to map out Epstein’s inner circle.

It features the names and photos of a number of people believed to be close to the pedophile financier, including Maxwell, Darren Indyke — his attorney — and Lesley Groff — who worked for years as his assistant.

Photos of Epstein’s jail cell

Multiple photos appearing to show Epstein’s New York City jail cell — where he died in 2019 — were also included in the file dump.

open image in gallery One image depicts a door sealed off with caution tape and a sign that states: ‘Do not open until further notice’ ( DOJ )

open image in gallery Another appears to show Epstein’s jail cell, where he died in 2019 ( DOJ )

One shows a jail cell bunk bed covered in orange sheets, while another depicts a door sealed off with caution tape and a sign that states: “Do not open until further notice.”

Files include redactions and age verification

Some of the files released on Friday include heavy redactions — as did those previously released by the Department of Justice.

For example, one 7-page document is completely blacked out.

The DOJ web page hosting the Epstein files now includes an age verification tool, which asks users to confirm that they are 18 years old or older due to potential depictions of nudity.

open image in gallery Some of the newly released files are redacted, including one seven-page document which is entirely blacked out ( DOJ )

“They include large quantities of commercial pornography and images that were seized from Epstein’s devices, but which he did not take, or that someone around him did not take,” Blanche said on Friday.