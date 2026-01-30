Epstein files live updates: DOJ publishes 3 million new documents and 2,000 videos from investigation
Justice Department officials are releasing the next trove of documents more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline
At least three million documents within the Epstein files were released by the Justice Department Friday, the latest disclosure drop from the department more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline for the release passed.
Earlier this month, officials said they had released less than 1 percent of Epstein-related files, citing the demanding task of going through pages and redacting sensitive information about survivors and victims.
Lawmakers have become antsy while waiting for the release, with some accusing the department of taking time to redact information about President Donald Trump. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche denied the allegation.
In the last drop, which occurred in December, the DOJ released materials that showed correspondence between law enforcement and prosecutors investigating Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close associate of Epstein.
Epstein and Maxwell were accused of running a decades-long sex trafficking ring that included young women and girls. Epstein died in prison in 2019 before his case could move to trial. Maxwell was convicted on child sex trafficking and other charges in 2021, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Documents contain articles about Epstein with annotations
Among the millions of documents released Friday, a batch appears to be articles, written about Epstein over the years, that contain annotations.
That includes a 2003 Vanity Fair article, a 2002 New York magazine article, a 2003 New York Post article, and a 2007 Palm Beach Post article.
The Palm Beach Post article is printed and includes an annotation, “Pls place in Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal file wch your office is still investigating. Thank you”
It is unclear who wrote the annotation.
Several short New York Post articles also reference Ghislaine Maxwell’s life as a socialite.
Names in Epstein files do not imply guilt
Although notable people may be named or featured in photographs in the Epstein files, their presence alone does not mean they are accused of wrongdoing or even knew of Epstein’s crimes.
Epstein, once a wealthy financier, was well-connected to celebrities, powerful businessmen and world leaders.
Prosecutors collected all photos and documents that they could during investigations, meaning those who knew Epstein, but played no role in his crimes, or perhaps did not even know about it, can be mentioned.
What information can be redacted in the Epstein files?
When Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, lawmakers allowed for several pieces of information to be redacted in order to protect victims and future prosecutions.
The following is information that may be redacted:
- Personally identifiable information of victims
- Personal and medical files related to a victim
- Any depiction of child sexual abuse material or child pornography
- Anything that could jeopardize an active federal investigation
- Imagery, documents or videos that depict or contain images of death, physical abuse or injury
- Documents protected under other privileges, including deliberative process privilege, work product privilege, and attorney-client privilege
Deputy AG denies redactions protect Trump
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche denied allegations that federal prosecutors had redacted information in the Epstein files that may be related to President Donald Trump.
“I can assure that we complied with the statute, we complied with the act and we did not protect President Trump,” Blanche told reporters Friday morning.
“I think... There is a hunger, or there is a thirst for information that will not be satisfied by the review of these documents,” Blanche added.
Justice Department releases 3 million pages of material
The Justice Department released three million pages of documents in the Epstein files Friday morning, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
Before Friday’s drop, DOJ officials said they had released less than 1 percent of materials.
