Before Attorney General Pam Bondi became the top law enforcer in the United States, her former friends and colleagues described her as a “sweet” but dedicated prosecutor with “debilitating insecurity” who also loved dogs, children and the gay community.

In a series of interviews with Bondi’s lifelong friends, former confidants and colleagues for The Atlantic, people who once knew the attorney general say her personality and values transformed her into a pugnacious, defensive and isolated person after she became involved in Republican politics.

“She went cheap for power,” an unnamed close friend of Bondi’s told The Atlantic.

Bondi, originally from Tampa, Florida, spent much of her early legal career prosecuting high-profile crimes. During that time, colleagues called her hardworking, associates said she had “humility,” and friends described her as kind.

During her eight years serving as Florida’s attorney general, people who knew her said she did not appear to have a burning passion for politics – rather, her passion was with dogs, and she sought loving homes for as many as possible.

open image in gallery Those who knew Bondi in her youth describe her as kind, mild-mannered and slightly insecure ( Getty Images )

Yet, as Bondi rose in the political ranks – eventually becoming a regular on Fox News and a surrogate for former presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign, her friends say she changed.

“I keep asking myself, ‘What the f*** happened to Pam?’” One person who once knew Bondi well told the magazine.

Bondi declined to comment on the assertions about her to The Atlantic.

The Independent has also asked Bondi’s office for comment.

The article, published Tuesday – on the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration – paints Bondi as someone unable to remain grounded as Republican politicians capitalized on her willingness to help to promote the GOP agenda.

During her time as a prosecutor, evaluations from Bondi’s bosses, obtained by The Atlantic, said she was hardworking but “intimidated by difficult, long, or important cases.” Bondi’s ex-boyfriend, Billy Howard, told the magazine that Bondi was extremely caring. At one point, Howard said, she intervened in his excessive partying habit to help him.

open image in gallery Bondi, then Florida's attorney general, served as a surrogate for then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012 ( Getty Images )

Even as Bondi rose to fame in Republican circles and began consistently appearing on conservative talk shows, former friends said they still saw the down-to-earth person they remembered.

Bondi would hawk GOP talking points, such as defending the state’s ban on gay marriage and adoption, on television. But in person, her friends said, she would excuse it as something she “had to do” for “the party.”

The lengthy piece accuses Bondi of being unable to say “no,” even when certain requests did not appear to align with her beliefs, in order to appease others. That reportedly extends as far as accepting Trump’s job offer to serve as attorney general, which Bondi allegedly did not want to do at first. However, Bondi denies that claim.

The characterization, if true, appears to align with Bondi’s unabashed willingness to execute Trump’s agenda and desires, no matter how legally questionable they appear.

As attorney general, Bondi has used her authority to publicly attack federal judges for issuing rulings against the administration. She’s fired dozens of Justice Department officials, some for participating in investigations against Trump.

open image in gallery Bondi has displayed a willingness to change her position on something to align herself with President Donald Trump – such as backtracking on the Epstein files release ( Getty Images )

She’s agreed to install Trump loyalists, some without prosecutorial experience, in high-ranking U.S. Attorney positions throughout the country – circumventing the typical process. At least four of those individuals have been determined to be “unlawfully serving” in their positions.

Most notably, Bondi reversed her position on releasing the Epstein files. Early last year, the attorney general flaunted her willingness to release documents on the government’s investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But over several months, she reversed her position as Trump did– misleading some members of the MAGA base.

The Florida attorney general, who allegedly cried repeatedly to reporters for publishing a negative story, appears to be a long way gone from the U.S. attorney general who chose to insult, belittle and launch accusations at lawmakers during a congressional hearing.