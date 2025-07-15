Pam Bondi abruptly fires Justice Department’s top ethics chief in four-sentence letter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired the ethics director at the Department of Justice in a four-sentence letter that misspells his name, marking the latest departure from the agency during a mass exodus of career prosecutors under Donald Trump’s administration.

A letter to “Jospeh Tirrell” sent on July 11 and seen by The Independent notes his termination is “effective immediately” but does not state a reason why he was abruptly fired.

Joseph Tirrell, who had served as the director of the Justice Department’s ethics office since 2023, was responsible for reviewing financial disclosures and other matters related to the attorney general’s office and other top law enforcement officials. He led a team of roughly 30 people to ensure government lawyers and other officials adhered to ethical guidelines.

“My public service is not over, and my career as a federal civil servant is not finished,” he wrote Monday on LinkedIn. “I took the oath at 18 as a midshipman to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ I have taken that oath at least five more times since then. That oath did not come with the caveat that I need only support the Constitution when it is easy or convenient.”

Tirrell’s firing follows Bondi’s purge of roughly 20 Justice Department employees involved in former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into the former president. Tirrell had reportedly approved Smith’s receipt of $140,000 in pro bono legal fees from the firm Covington & Burling before his resignation. It is unclear whether Tirrell’s firing is related.

Pam Bondi abruptly fired the director of the Justice Department’s ethics office on July 11 as career prosecutors quit the agency in droves ( AFP via Getty Images )

Shortly after taking office, the president dismissed the government’s top ethics watchdog, sparking a legal battle that reached the Supreme Court. That independent Office of Government Ethics would regularly consult with Tirrell’s team.

Tirrell’s sudden firing also “shines a bright spotlight back on her own glaring ethical conflicts and how she’s handled major DOJ decisions involving her former clients, including the government of Qatar and Pfizer, according to Jon Golinger with democratic advocacy group Public Citizen. “The question this drastic firing raises is: are there even worse ethics problems Bondi is trying to hide?”

Career prosecutors are also quitting the agency in droves since Trump’s election.

More than 100 lawyers at the Justice Department’s federal programs bench, which defends the president’s policy actions in court, have left their positions in recent months. Roughly 250 attorneys at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division — accounting for 70 percent of the lawyers there – also quit the agency within the first few months of the Trump administration.

The latest shakeups at the Justice Department also arrive as the administration fumbles for answers about investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, as MAGA loyalists turn on the president, Bondi and other top law enforcement officials over the administration’s failure to release more information about the sex offender and his alleged client list.

The Justice Department last week said Epstein, who was facing charges of sex trafficking, did not leave behind such a list, though Bondi in February suggested it was on her desk. She later said she was referring to the overall case.

But the Justice Department ultimately concluded that public disclosure of such materials would be inappropriate and remain under seal by a federal judge, frustrating the president’s supporters and conspiracy theorists who have linked the Epstein case to allegations of a wider corruption and sex abuse scandal involving minors and powerful figures.

The Independent has requested comment from the Justice Department.