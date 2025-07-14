‘He’s in good shape’: Trump backs Dan Bongino after his feud with Pam Bondi over Epstein Files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump defended his deputy FBI director, Dan Bongino, on Sunday amid rumors that he was considering resigning due to fallout from the Epstein Files release.

When confronted with a question about Bongino’s place in the administration, Trump tamped down speculation following drama fueled by the recent Justice Department memo which confirmed convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and had no “client list” of rich and powerful people involved in alleged sex trafficking.

“I spoke to him today,” Trump told reporters Sunday after stepping off Air Force One. “Dan Bongino. Very good guy. I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve done his show many, many times. He sounded terrific, actually. No, I think he’s in good shape.”

Bongino, a former radio host who promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein, reportedly clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the White House this past week due to her handling of the Epstein Files.

Bondi overpromised disclosures about the government’s investigation into Epstein but underdelivered results, angering prominent conservative personalities online such as Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump confirmed Dan Bongino was still serving as deputy FBI director on Sunday after a tense exchange with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the ‘Epstein Files’ ( Getty Images )

Bongino’s clash with Bondi was serious enough that he reportedly did not show up for work on Friday. From there, rumors circulated that he was considering stepping down from his position as deputy FBI director.

However, Trump and the White House denied the allegations.

“President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement.

“This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.”

The Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files has created a fissure in the administration’s public trust, especially among MAGA influencers who both endorsed Trump during the election and shared theories surrounding the government’s investigation into the disgraced financier.

Conspiracy theorists had long held the belief that the government was holding back information related to the investigation into Epstein to protect high-profile individuals who were tied to him.

open image in gallery Trump threw his support behind Bongino on Sunday, confirming he was still serving as his deputy FBI director ( Getty Images )

During his campaign, Trump had promised to investigate Epstein’s crimes and the circumstances surrounding his death.

While Bondi, Bongino, and others on the right had hinted that there was non-public information to be released, those theories were shot down last week after a thorough investigation by the Justice Department and FBI.

While many conservative influencers pointed fingers at Bondi for the failed release, Trump also doubled down on his support for his attorney general over the weekend. The president claimed Bondi was doing a “fantastic job.”