Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘He’s in good shape’: Trump backs Dan Bongino after his feud with Pam Bondi over Epstein Files

Bongino reportedly did not show up to work on Friday following a heated exchange with Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein Files release

Ariana Baio
in New York
Monday 14 July 2025 09:53 EDT
Comments
Trump defends FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in wake of his feud with AG Pam Bondi over Epstein Files

President Donald Trump defended his deputy FBI director, Dan Bongino, on Sunday amid rumors that he was considering resigning due to fallout from the Epstein Files release.

When confronted with a question about Bongino’s place in the administration, Trump tamped down speculation following drama fueled by the recent Justice Department memo which confirmed convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and had no “client list” of rich and powerful people involved in alleged sex trafficking.

“I spoke to him today,” Trump told reporters Sunday after stepping off Air Force One. “Dan Bongino. Very good guy. I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve done his show many, many times. He sounded terrific, actually. No, I think he’s in good shape.”

Bongino, a former radio host who promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein, reportedly clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the White House this past week due to her handling of the Epstein Files.

Bondi overpromised disclosures about the government’s investigation into Epstein but underdelivered results, angering prominent conservative personalities online such as Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more.

President Donald Trump confirmed Dan Bongino was still serving as deputy FBI director on Sunday after a tense exchange with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the ‘Epstein Files’
President Donald Trump confirmed Dan Bongino was still serving as deputy FBI director on Sunday after a tense exchange with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the ‘Epstein Files’ (Getty Images)
Recommended

Bongino’s clash with Bondi was serious enough that he reportedly did not show up for work on Friday. From there, rumors circulated that he was considering stepping down from his position as deputy FBI director.

However, Trump and the White House denied the allegations.

“President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement.

“This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.”

The Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein Files has created a fissure in the administration’s public trust, especially among MAGA influencers who both endorsed Trump during the election and shared theories surrounding the government’s investigation into the disgraced financier.

Conspiracy theorists had long held the belief that the government was holding back information related to the investigation into Epstein to protect high-profile individuals who were tied to him.

Trump threw his support behind Bongino on Sunday, confirming he was still serving as his deputy FBI director
Trump threw his support behind Bongino on Sunday, confirming he was still serving as his deputy FBI director (Getty Images)

During his campaign, Trump had promised to investigate Epstein’s crimes and the circumstances surrounding his death.

While Bondi, Bongino, and others on the right had hinted that there was non-public information to be released, those theories were shot down last week after a thorough investigation by the Justice Department and FBI.

While many conservative influencers pointed fingers at Bondi for the failed release, Trump also doubled down on his support for his attorney general over the weekend. The president claimed Bondi was doing a “fantastic job.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in