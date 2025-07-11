Steve Bannon calls for special prosecutor to investigate ‘all’ Epstein documents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Bannon wants President Trump to hire a special prosecutor to dig deeper into the Jeffrey Epstein files after the former White House chief strategist was accused of having ties to the convicted child sex offender.

Speaking with The Telegraph to refute the allegations, Bannon called upon Attorney General Pam Bondi to step aside and allow for an independent investigator to delve into the case.

“The attorney general, I believe, needs to go to the court and ask for a complete unsealing of all the files–and answer Tom Fitton’s Judicial Watch lawsuit and release of all the documents,” he said.

Earlier this week, a leaked FBI and Department of Justice memo revealed that “no incriminating client list” exists for the disgraced financier and confirmed that he died by suicide despite a conspiracy theory peddled by MAGA that he was murdered in his New York prison cell in August 2019.

Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, suddenly became embroiled in the Epstein scandal after Musk claimed he featured in the notorious “list”, while responding to a tweet about Bannon filming Epstein for a documentary that never surfaced on television.

“Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida?” asked Roger Stone, a long-time political strategist and former ally of Trump on X.

“Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 Minutes appearance?” he continued. He was commenting on a Business Insider article that claimed Bannon filmed Epstein for 15 hours.

Musk responded to the claim, writing: “Bannon is in the Epstein files.”

Just a few weeks earlier, Musk launched a fiery attack on Trump, igniting a weeks-long feud, as he now teases the idea of launching his own political party in the U.S.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X in June. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz said Thursday that he knew the names of those on Epstein’s supposed “client list” regardless of the DOJ and FBI’s dismissal of the international sex trafficking ring.

“I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them,” he said on The Sean Spicer Show.

“But I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know,” he added, claiming that he was once falsely identified.

Author Michael Wolff told The Daily Beast podcast that “Bannon and Epstein were very close” and believes he was the last person to hear from the convicted pedophile.

Epstein was said to have died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019. His injuries were found to be consistent with suicide by hanging, the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

