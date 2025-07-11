Former Trump lawyer claims he knows Epstein client list names

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney Alan Dershowitz said Thursday that he knows the names of those on Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed client list regarding claims of an international sex trafficking ring.

“I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them,” he said on The Sean Spicer Show.

“But I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know,” he added, claiming that he was once falsely identified.

Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier, has long been the subject of conspiracy theories that he kept a secret list of famous and powerful people to whom he trafficked underage girls for sex.

Dershowitz is a criminal defense attorney known for representing high-profile clients including Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

open image in gallery Alan Dershowitz said on the Sean Spicer Show that he had seen the unreleased Epstein files ( Getty Images )

Dershowitz was part of the criminal defense team for Epstein after the disgraced late financier was investigated over claims he had solicited sex from minors on a number of occasions. The attorney had previously become familiar with the financier through a mutual acquaintance.

Trump’s administration said earlier this year that it would release the documents and names of people connected to Epstein’s inner circle before backtracking and claiming there’s no such list, to the fury of many in the MAGA movement.

Elon Musk claimed Trump himself was mentioned in the Epstein files, without providing evidence, amid their public spat spurred by the Republican spending package.

open image in gallery Elon Musk claimed Trump was mentioned in the Epstein files a mid their public spat spurred by the Republican spending package ( AFP/Getty )

Earlier this week, Trump was asked about Epstein who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump asked a reporter. “This guy’s been talked about for years. You’re asking — we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

Sigrid McCawley represents a number of Epstein victims in their civil cases. During an appearance on NewsNation, she said, “I think what’s really just astonishing about this recent disclosure from the government is that they know they are sitting on a treasure trove of information, and they’re not turning it over.”

“And I’ve worked on these cases for over 10 years now — there’s a plethora of information that the public has not been able to see relating to Epstein and his co-conspirators,” she added.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Dershowitz said the list is being kept under wraps to “protect” the people involved.

“I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong,” he told Spicer, who was Trump’s first White House Press Secretary during his first term.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year following a battle with illness and sexual abuse trauma.

McCawley called for those connected to Epstein’s crimes to be held accountable.

“Epstein could not have run this operation without the help of many people. He needed a lawyer who would, you know, cover things up for him. He needed an accountant who would funnel money in certain ways,” said McCawley.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre spoke during a news conference outside a Manhattan court in 2019 ( AP )

“And as we know, he had a group of people around him who helped protect him and help that scheme to continue running. None of those people have been prosecuted,” she added.

The government memo released this week was clear that no new evidence has been found related to the Epstein case and no further investigations will be launched into other individuals. Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking offenses.

Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial in 2020 and was separately part of the defense team that negotiated a 2006 non-prosecution agreement for Epstein.

The attorney joined Trump’s team after supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“I'm there to try to defend the integrity of the Constitution. That benefits President Trump in this case,” he said at the time.