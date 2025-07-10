Jeffrey Epstein sent ominous final ‘hanging’ message hours before he was found dead in prison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Jeffrey Epstein sent an ominous final message to author Michael Wolff in the hours before he was found dead in his prison cell, according to the writer.

Wolff claimed he was the last person to hear from the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Epstein’s injuries were consistent with suicide by hanging, the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found.

“I believe that I was…I got the last message from him before he died,” Wolff told the Daily Beast Podcast in Thursday’s episode.

“His message to me hours before this happened, and it was just in response to me asking how he was, and he said: ‘Still hanging around,’” Wolff said.

Podcast host, Joanna Coles, asked Wolff whether he believed that it was “a coded message.”

“No, I dont…I don’t know. I mean, it was in character,” Wolff replied. He went on to explain that the disgraced financier was often “cast” in an “unserious, ironic” tone.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019. ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

Wolff also claimed Epstein asked if he would write a book about him but the writer declined.

Wolff, who has written several books about President Donald Trump, said that while he didn’t believe Epstein’s death suggested anything “nefarious,” he still had some doubts.

“So how do you think he died?” Coles asked.

“I have no idea,” said Wolff. “And we're clearly not going to find out anything more from the Department of Justice.”

open image in gallery Author Michael Wolff claimed he was the last person to receive a message from Epstein. ( Getty Images )

The DOJ and FBI this week issued a new memo essentially closing the Epstein investigation, fueling outrage among Trump’s MAGA supporters.

Conspiracy theories swirled for years that Epstein had a “client list” of rich and powerful people involved in sex trafficking, which the agencies concluded does not exist.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the FBI/DOJ memo read. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

Both FBI director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino had been some of the loudest voices within MAGA pushing the conspiracy that Epstein was murdered before they joined the Trump administration.

And Attorney General Pam Bondi has faced fresh calls to resign from prominent MAGA figures following her handling of the Epstein files.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi oversaw a botched release of the “Phase 1” files that saw MAGA influencers descend on the White House for what turned out to be a photo opportunity. ( AFP/Getty )

Bondi oversaw the botched release of “Phase 1” Epstein files that brought MAGA influencers to the White House for a photo op. Right-wing influencers posed, clutching binders containing information that was already in the public domain.

Trump, who promised to “take a look” at the Epstein files during his presidential campaign, questioned why people were still talking about him earlier this week.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting Tuesday. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org