MTG says Americans are ‘not going to accept’ there is no Epstein client list

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Americans are “not going to accept” that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had no client list.

A memo released by the Justice Department and the FBI on Monday stating there was never any client list caused waves among President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again base.

Greene, a prominent MAGA figure, told Real America’s Voice network on Wednesday, “I think the Department of Justice and the FBI has more explaining to do — this is Jeffrey Epstein,” The Hill reports.

“This is the most famous pedophile in modern-day history, and people are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list,” she said.

open image in gallery Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Americans are 'not going to accept' that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had no client list ( Al Drago/Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died in jail in 2019 ahead of his trial on sex trafficking charges ( Stephanie Keith/Getty Images )

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers had pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to release what was suspected to be a record of high-profile names associated with Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in jail ahead of his trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Trump has been accused of being on the list by tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose relationship with the president turned sour after his short stint at the White House leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk did not provide any evidence to prove Trump was on any suspected list.

In February, Bondi told Fox News evidence of a client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

open image in gallery In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News the client list is 'sitting on my desk right now to review.' ( Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

After months of anticipation, the federal government found “no incriminating ‘client list,” according to Monday’s memo.

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the memo read.

The memo also confirmed Epstein died by suicide following years of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death.

Musk and conservative activist Laura Loomer have been prominent voices in MAGA’s criticism of the feds’ findings, or lack thereof.

Loomer wrote on X shortly after news of the memo broke, “She was always lying,” referring to Bondi. She recently told Politico of the attorney general, “Blondi should be fired.”

When asked about the memo at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years.”

“I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration,” Trump said, referring to the July 4 flooding disaster along the Guadalupe River.