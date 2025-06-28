Pam Bondi fires three DOJ prosecutors who were involved in prosecuting January 6 rioters, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice has reportedly fired at least three career prosecutors who worked on cases against January 6 rioters.

The prosecutors included two supervisors who oversaw the sweeping DOJ case against the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol in early 2021, as well as a third attorney, the Associated Press reports.

The attorneys were fired on Friday in a letter signed by Attorney General Pam Bondi informing them they were “removed from federal service effective immediately,” NBC News reports.

The Independent has contacted the Justice Department for comment.

The reported firings come after the administration axed about a dozen lower-level DOJ officials who worked on the January 6 cases, and pardoned more than 1,500 people convicted in Capitol riot cases, including violent offenders.

open image in gallery The Trump administration reportedly fired career prosecutors on Friday who oversaw the sweeping case against the January 6 rioters at the US Capitol, after pardoning over 1,000 convicted for the 2021 attempt to disrupt the certification of the presidential election ( Getty Images )

Separately, earlier this year, the administration removed more than a dozen prosecutors involved in prior criminal investigations into Donald Trump, including several who worked for Jack Smith, the special counsel bringing a now-dismissed election subversion case against the Republican.

“You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” a letter to these officials, obtained by CNN, said.

The White House has also sought to penalize law firms tied to perceived opponents of the president, including Smith and prominent Democrats, attempting to strip their security clearances and punish federal contractors that did business with them.

open image in gallery Attorney general Pam Bondi reportedly fired the three prosecutors ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On the campaign trail, Trump referred to the mob that stormed the Capitol to overturn the certification of his 2020 election loss, injuring about 150 police officers in a riot that ultimately led to at least seven deaths, as “hostages.”

The January 6 case was the largest in Justice Department history, netting over 1,500 convictions and requiring scores of federal attorneys, many of whom remain with the government.

Despite erasing this prosecution against mass disturbance from the books, since taking office, the Trump administration has sought a firm response to civil unrest targeting his policies, deploying federal agents, Marines, and the National Guard for a nearly unprecedented civil law enforcement role in response to Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.