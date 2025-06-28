Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Justice Department abruptly fires 3 prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases, AP sources say

The Justice Department has fired at least three prosecutors involved in U.S. Capitol riot criminal cases, according to two people familiar with the matter

Alanna Durkin Richer
Friday 27 June 2025 22:27 EDT
Trump
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Department on Friday fired at least three prosecutors involved in U.S. Capitol riot criminal cases, the latest moves by the Trump administration targeting attorneys connected to the massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Those dismissed include two attorneys who worked as supervisors overseeing the Jan. 6 prosecutions in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington as well as a line attorney who prosecuted cases stemming from the Capitol attack, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

