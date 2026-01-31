Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has spoken out after his email correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein was published by the Department of Justice.

In a series of emails sent over 10 years ago, Musk repeatedly expressed his desire to visit the convicted sex offender’s private island in the Caribbean Sea, at one point asking when the “wildest party” would take place.

The messages were among the more than 3 million files — including court records, photos and videos — made public by Donald Trump’s administration on Friday in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Numerous high-profile individuals — including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Richard Branson — have been named in the documents. Musk and others have not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and the inclusion of someone’s name or images in files connected to the cases against him do not imply otherwise.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the massive data dump complies with federal law and “marks the end of a very comprehensive” review process. Some lawmakers, however, insist half the documents remain unpublished and have criticized the heavy redactions.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has spoken out after his name emerged in the latest batch of Epstein files, which was published on Friday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Musk responds to files

On Saturday, Musk sought to distance himself from Epstein in a series of posts on X, with one describing the newly published documents as “a distraction.”

“I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express’, but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name,” he wrote in one post. The Lolita Express was the nickname given to Epstein’s private plane.

“What matters is not [the] release of some subset of the Epstein files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein,” wrote Musk, adding that, without arrests, “this is all performative” and “nothing but a distraction.”

In later posts, he reiterated his call for the clients of Epstein’s “underage child sex ring” to be prosecuted.

A spokesperson for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Following his public falling out with Trump this summer, Musk claimed that the president was named in the Epstein files ( AFP via Getty Images )

Musk’s correspondence with Epstein

According to the files released on Friday, Musk emailed Epstein several times in 2012 and in 2013 — years after Epstein had pled guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served a brief jail sentence.

“What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” he wrote on November 25, 2012.

One month later, on Christmas Day, Musk again asked Epstein about attending one of his parties, noting that he wanted to “let loose” and take a break from work.

“Do you have any parties planned?” he wrote. “I've been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Baits or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I'm looking for.”

open image in gallery Musk asked Epstein on Christmas Day 2012 whether he had any parties planned because he wanted to ‘let loose’ during a break from work, according to messages released by the Justice Department ( Department of Justice )

Epstein responded that “the ratio on my island might make Talilah uncomfortable,” an apparent reference to Musk’s then-wife, British actress Talulah Riley.

The men again exchanged emails on September 11, 2013, this time about meeting up in New York City.

Epstein — whose death in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019 was ruled a suicide — wrote: “Any plans for ny . the opening of the [general] assembly has many interesting people coming to the house.”

A few hours later, Musk responded: “I run and lead product design/engineering for two complicated companies. Moreover, SpaceX is about to launch what is arguably the most advanced rocket in history. Flying to NY to see UN diplomats do nothing would be an unwise use of time.”

“Do you think i am retarded,” Epstein replied. “Just kidding , there is no one over 25 and all very cute.”

The files also include other references to Musk, such as an April 2013 dinner invitation, a February 2013 lunch appointment and a December 2014 calendar entry marked “ELON MUSK TO ISLAND.” A search of the DOJ’s database turns up over 1,000 mentions of the businessman’s name.

Prior to the document dump, Musk had downplayed his connection to Epstein, insisting he hardly knew him.

When asked by Vanity Fair in 2019 whether he had introduced Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Epstein, he responded: “I don’t recall introducing Epstein to anyone, as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so.”

“Epstein is obviously a creep,” he said, adding, “He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

And, after his public falling out with President Trump last year, Musk accused the president of being in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” he wrote on X June 5. “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”