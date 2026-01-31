Andrew should testify before US Congress over links to Epstein, says Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before the US Congress about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Sir Keir Starmer says.

It comes after the former prince featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier.

Andrew should share information in “whatever form” he is asked, the prime minister added.

Pictures which appear to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified woman were featured in the latest document dump from the US Department of Justice on Friday.

The images were among more than three million documents related to Epstein that were released.

As he arrived in Japan for the final leg of his visit to East Asia, Sir Keir was asked if Andrew should apologise and testify to the congressional Epstein investigation.

A photo appearing to show Andrew crouched over a woman was included in the latest Epstein files release ( US Department of Justice/PA Wire )

The prime minister replied: “Firstly I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein’s in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority. Whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew.

“But, yes, in terms of testifying, I’ve always said anybody who’s got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they’re asked to do that because you can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that.”

The latest pictures, released in a document of 100 pages of photographs, also appear to show the former duke touching the woman’s abdomen.

Another unidentified person’s feet are up on a table in the background.

This undated photo released by the US Department of Justice appears to show Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell near Balmoral ( DOJ )

They have no captions and it is not known where they were taken.

Elsewhere in the document dump, screenshots and scans appear to show the former prince exchanged emails with Epstein about a “beautiful” Russian woman and invited him to Buckingham Palace.

Lord Mandelson, the former ambassador to the US, also features in the release of files.

The peer was sacked as the chief envoy to Washington DC after revelations of his continued contact with Epstein following his guilty plea in 2008 to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor.

Lord Mandelson has offered an unequivocal apology to Epstein’s victims.

Sir Keir Starmer said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be prepared to testify before the US Congress investigation into Jeffrey Epstein ( PA Wire )

The documents showed exchanges between Epstein and Reinaldo Avila da Silva, the husband of Lord Mandelson, about paying a fee for him to attend the British School of Osteopathy.

One email referred to a £10,000 transfer from Epstein.

Sir Keir was asked if the payment, apparently made while Lord Mandelson was serving as business secretary, fell below the standards of a peer of the realm.

The prime minister replied: “In relation to Peter Mandelson, obviously he was removed as ambassador in relation to the further information that came to light in September of last year and I’ve nothing more to say in relation to Peter Mandelson.”