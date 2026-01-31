Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

PM calls on Andrew to testify about links to Epstein

Deputy AG announces release of millions of Epstein files documents
  • Sir Keir Starmer says that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be prepared to testify before the US Congress regarding his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The prime minister said that Andrew should share information in whatever form he is asked, prioritising Epstein's victims.
  • New files released by the US Department of Justice include images appearing to show Andrew crouched over and touching an unidentified woman.
  • Further disclosures suggest Andrew exchanged emails with Epstein about a beautiful Russian woman and extended an invitation to Buckingham Palace.
  • Lord Mandelson also features in the released files, with emails showing a £10,000 transfer from Epstein related to his husband's attendance at the British School of Osteopathy.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in