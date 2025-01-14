Trump gets the Fox News band back together for his second administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just as we saw during his previous tenure in the White House, Donald Trump has created a revolving door between Fox News and his administration.

Besides offering him fawning coverage throughout his first term, the conservative cable giant helped stock the White House after Trump won in 2016. According to Media Matters, at least 20 people who worked for the network eventually found their way into the administration at some point.

The appointments and nominations ranged from administrative positions to Cabinet-level posts, including HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. Two of Trump’s White House communications directors and a press secretary had previously worked at Fox. At the same time, longtime Fox News contributor John Bolton was tapped to become his national security adviser.

Trump also looked to many of Fox News’ on-air personalities to serve as unofficial policy advisers, whether through the TV screen or in private consultations on issues ranging from veteran affairs and war crimes to the pandemic and overturning the 2020 election. Fox News primetime star Sean Hannity was widely considered the “shadow chief of staff” due to the amount of influence he wielded.

Following Trump’s 2020 election loss, the conservative cable giant hired several members of the administration for on-air roles. Trump’s former chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow was given his own Fox Business show, while press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was hired to co-host the network’s midday panel show Outnumbered. Others, such as former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were signed as network commentators.

Though Trump spent much of his post-insurrection bashing Fox News for seemingly displaying insufficient fealty to him, especially when owner Rupert Murdoch flirted with other GOP 2024 presidential successors, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president fully embraced the right-wing network when he won this past November.

And that included using Fox News’ roster to staff up his new administration.

The Independent has identified at least 18 former Fox News employees who have been appointed or nominated by Trump.

Here’s the list of the ex-Fox Newsers who will serve the Trump presidency:

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth is just one of 18 former Fox News employees and personalities who have been tapped to serve in the new Trump administration. ( AP )

Pete Hegseth – Secretary of Defense

Hegseth is perhaps Trump’s most controversial nomination and faces a tough confirmation battle this week over allegations of sexual assault, excessive drinking, and mismanagement of funds at two veteran’s organizations he ran. Besides questions over his personal and professional behavior, Hegseth was also grilled on his views about women in combat.

Before he was named by Trump to lead a sprawling organization that employs three million military and civilian employees, Hegseth joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and was named co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend in 2016. This isn’t the first time Trump considered appointing the former Army National Guard officer to a top administrative post. Back in 2018, he reportedly floated the idea of making Hegseth the secretary of veteran’s affairs. Trump would later take Hegseth’s advice on pardoning a number of accused and convicted war criminals.

Sean Duffy – Secretary of Transportation

Duffy, a former five-term Republican congressman from Wisconsin, resigned from Congress in 2019 to take a short-lived on-air role with CNN. He would eventually join his wife, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, at Fox News in 2020, first as a contributor and then as the host of his own Fox Business show in 2023. Duffy took heat over a 2021 Fox News segment in which he and his wife suggested Native Americans are addicted to government help.

open image in gallery Tulsi Gabbard was a Fox News contributor and occasional host before President-elect Donald Trump picked her to be his director of national intelligence. ( Getty Images )

Tulsi Gabbard – Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard is looking at a challenging confirmation test, largely over her praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin (which was reciprocated) and defense of deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. She’s also peddled baseless conspiracy theories about the United States funding “biolabs” in Ukraine that could release “dangerous pathogens.”

The one-time Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate became a favorite of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson after she left office. She eventually joined Fox News as a contributor and guest host in 2022 and would ditch the Democratic Party, jumping headlong into the MAGA movement. Prior to Trump’s nominating her for director of national intelligence, Gabbard also assisted the president-elect with his debate prep. Despite Gabbard being a Fox News alum, fellow Murdoch media outlet the New York Post has urged Trump to ditch her.

open image in gallery Incoming White House ‘border czar’ Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tom Homan – border czar

After retiring as Trump’s acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2018, Homan joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018. During the rest of Trump’s first term, Homan would passionately support the administration’s harsh immigration policies on Fox’s airwaves. Touted as the “intellectual father” of Trump’s family separation policy at the border, Homan was offered the position of Trump’s “border czar” in 2019 but declined at the time. This time around, Homan has accepted the president-elect’s appointment, claiming he will be tasked with the mass deportation of millions of migrants.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat – Surgeon General of the United States

Nesheiwat became a familiar face to regular Fox News viewers — and thus Trump — when she joined the network as a medical contributor at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During her time at Fox, she has lent credibility to anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and frequently promoted supplemental zinc to treat Covid-19 despite the National Institute of Health saying there was insufficient evidence to recommend the treatment.

Dr. Marty Makary – Food and Drug Administration Commissioner

Like Nesheiwat, Makary also became familiar to Fox News audiences at the start of the pandemic as he was one of the network’s favorite medical experts. Joining as a contributor in 2020, Makary — a health policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University — was a frequent critic of vaccine mandates and warned viewers about the supposed health risks of the vaccinations. He also denied there would be another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths before the delta variant swept through the nation.

open image in gallery Kimberly Guilfoyle was one of the original hosts of Fox News’ most watched show The Five. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kimberly Guilfoyle – Ambassador to Greece

At one time, Guifolyle was one of the rising stars at Fox News and within MAGA world. She was one of the first co-hosts of Fox News’ top-rated show The Five, and began dating Trump’s eldest son during the first administration. However, Guilfoyle parted ways with the conservative network in 2018 amid a human resources probe into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. It was later reported that Fox had to pay $4 million to Guilfoyle’s assistant over claims of sexual misconduct, accusations Guilfoyle denies. Meanwhile, it appears that her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. is kaput, which might explain why the president-elect is sending her halfway across the world.

Monica Crowley – State Department chief of protocol

Like many on this list, this isn’t the first time Crowley has been tapped by Trump to serve a role in his administration. Having spent roughly 20 years as a Fox News contributor, and claiming Barack Obama lied about his race, Crowley was named by Trump during his first term to be on his National Security Council. However, those plans were soon cut short after it was revealed she had plagiarized portions of a book and her Ph.D thesis. After biding her time as a conservative podcaster, Crowley would contribute to the notorious MAGA blueprint Project 2025, which was apparently enough to get Trump to once again nominate her to a top national security position — this time as the State Department’s chief of protocol.

Tammy Bruce – State Department spokesperson

Bruce is another longtime Fox News contributor who was rewarded by Trump with a government position after spending the past few years singing his praises. The former liberal feminist activist has been with the conservative network for the past 20 years as a contributor and occasional host. During the first Trump administration, she apologized for mocking a 10-year-old autistic child as a “snowflake” who “needed a safe space” over the child’s viral encounter with Mike Pence.

open image in gallery Mike Huckabee once hosted his own show on Fox News ( AP )

Mike Huckabee – Ambassador to Israel

The former Arkansas governor once hosted his own show on Fox News before it was put on ice in 2015 when he announced another run for president. After his presidential campaign, he returned to the network as a contributor while his show reemerged on a Christian broadcasting network. Though still a frequent presence on the right-wing network, Huckabee quietly left Fox News as a paid commentator in 2021 as he had simultaneously been appearing on Newsmax.

Morgan Ortagus – deputy special presidential envoy for Middle East peace

This is Ortagus’ second time around with Team Trump. After serving in both the Obama and George W. Bush administrations in various roles, she joined Fox News as a national security contributor. She left the network in 2019, though, when she was tapped to become the State Department spokesperson.

Leo Terrell – senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights

After spending decades as a liberal pundit, Terrell made a very public showing in 2020 of shifting his allegiance to Trump following the George Floyd protests. The civil rights attorney even went so far as to label himself “Leo 2.0” during his countless appearances on Hannity’s show, complete with the slogan emblazoned on a red MAGA-style baseball cap. Terrell’s antics and histrionics — which regularly involved heated on-air arguments — were rewarded with a Fox News contract in 2021. Just before Trump named him to his Justice Department this month, Terrell argued that the wildfires in Southern California were tied to “DEI nonsense” within the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Keith Kellogg – special envoy for Ukraine and Russia

A retired three-star general who previously served in the first Trump administration as an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Kellogg joined Fox News after leaving the White House. Trump has since named Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia and has tasked him with delivering a peace plan to the region. During a Fox News interview last week, Kellogg said that Trump aims to end the Russian war within 100 days of taking office.

open image in gallery Gorka was briefly a Fox News analyst before joining the Trump White House as a deputy assistant to the president ( REUTERS )

Sebastian Gorka – Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism

Gorka is also going to be a two-time Trump administration official. Gorka, whose national security credentials have been questioned by other experts, has drawn notoriety over the years for his over-the-top rhetoric, pugnacious attitude toward journalists, and willingness to park on the sidewalk. Gorka was briefly a Fox News analyst before joining the Trump White House as a deputy assistant to the president, though it was never quite clear what he actually did in that job. After he was pushed out by the administration in 2017, Gorka once again returned to Fox News. He would leave the network in 2019 for Sinclar Broadcast Group before eventually landing at MAGA cable channel Newsmax in 2021.

Gail Slater – assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice

Slater joined the Trump White House in 2018 as the special assistant to the president for technology, telecommunications and cybersecurity. After leaving the administration the following year, she jumped to Fox News’ parent company to head up its federal policy team. The former Fox executive went on to serve as an economic adviser to JD Vance, Trump’s incoming vice president.

open image in gallery Ric Grennel worked off and on as a Fox News contributor for nearly a decade before being tapped in 2017 to serve as Trump’s ambassador to Germany ( CPAC )

Ric Grennel – presidential envoy for special missions

Much like Gorka, Grenell is known for his bombastic media personality and trollish online antics. Working off and on as a Fox News contributor for nearly a decade before being tapped in 2017 to serve as Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Grenell bounced around the first administration as the special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations before Trump named him acting director of national intelligence in 2020. Grenell actively lobbied to be secretary of state after Trump’s latest election victory, only to be snubbed for Marco Rubio.

Michael Waltz – national security adviser

Before being elected to Congress in 2018, Waltz was briefly a Fox News contributor in 2017. Waltz is an Army veteran who worked in the Pentagon during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. While he was only a paid network pundit for a short while, Waltz has since become one of the most familiar faces on Fox News. According to Media Matters, the soon-to-be national security adviser has appeared on the network at least 176 times since January 2023, more than any other member of Congress.

Sergio Gor – director of the Presidential Personnel Office

According to The Washington Post, Gor worked as a booker at Fox News before moving into GOP politics. After moving on from the network over a decade ago, Gor spent time in the office of former Rep. Steve King (R-IA) — known mostly for his white nationalist rhetoric — before becoming Sen. Rand Paul’s spokesman in 2013. During the Trump campaign, he was dubbed the “Mayor of Mar-a-Lago” because of how much time he spent at Trump’s private club.