Kimberly Guilfoyle named ambassador to Greece - the latest in Trump relatives to get key job
Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020
President-elect Donald Trump selected Kimberly Guilfoyle, his son’s fiance and a former Fox News host, to be the next ambassador to Greece on Tuesday.
“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad,” Trump wrote in his announcement on Truth Social.
Guilfoyle, 55, is a lawyer who briefly served as a prosecutor in California before turning to a career in television. She spent 12 years at Fox News before transitioning to assist Trump on his first presidential campaign.
Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020.
“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation,” Trump said in his statement.
The nomination will require Senate approval.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
