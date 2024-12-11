Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump Jr. was spotted stepping out with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson despite his engagement to longtime girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Trump scion, 46, was spotted holding hands with Anderson on Monday night, fueling speculation about the status of his relationship with the former Fox News TV host.

Photos published by DailyMail .com show Trump Jr. and Anderson during an evening stroll in Palm Beach, Florida. The outing, which marked Anderson’s 38th birthday, included nearly two hours at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan, according to the outlet.

While neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle have publicly commented on their relationship status, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Guilfoyle to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, a position she has expressed honor in accepting.

The relationship has reportedly become “the talk of Palm Beach,” with sources telling DailyMail.com that Anderson appeared smitten with Trump. During a meal at the Honor Bar, she was reportedly seen reaching over to “plant a sexy kiss” on him three times. “She seemed totally smitten with Don — and he with her,” one source shared.

The affectionate public display comes amid reports of distance between Trump and Guilfoyle.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2020, has not been seen together since November 12. Trump has reportedly been staying at Anderson’s West Palm Beach townhouse rather than the $15.5 million mansion he and Guilfoyle purchased in 2021.

Back in September, sources told People that Trump and Guilfoyle had been spending more time apart. One insider described Trump as “coming and going as he pleases,” and noted his apparent involvement with Anderson, adding that the two had been seen together at brunch in Palm Beach, displaying affectionate behavior.

Anderson, a model and philanthropist, is a third-generation Palm Beach resident known to be friends with Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. On her Instagram Story, Anderson shared a flower delivery message that read: “Many have said you’re aging out, but I think you’re perfect … Happy Birthday!” The post discreetly tagged Don Jr. in the upper-left corner.

During their five years together, Guilfoyle, 55, became a prominent figure in MAGA circles, delivering speeches at Republican events and sharing pro-Trump content on social media.

However, a close source to Guilfoyle reportedly hinted that she may have had an inkling about the situation.

“Kimberly either didn’t know about Bettina — or didn’t want to know,” one source told DailyMail.com. “She’s no fool, but it’s easy to deceive yourself when you’re so committed to someone and believe he’s committed to you.”