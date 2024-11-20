New York Post begs Trump to ditch ‘dreadful duo’ Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s decision to nominate controversial loyalists to his cabinet has caused a tidal wave of negative media coverage even by his typically friendly newspapers and criticisms from fellow Republicans.

Pointing to former congressman Tulsi Gabbard and outgoing congressman Matt Gaetz, the New York Post editorial board implored the president-elect to “rethink” his choices in an op-ed published on Tuesday. Gabbard was nominated as director of national intelligence while Gaetz was named as pick for attorney general.

“Gaetz and Gabbard are dreadful,” the board wrote. “They’re distracting chaos agents who won’t accomplish what Trump wants them to, and will most likely backfire on his agenda.”

The editorial board praised most of Trump’s “risky but promising” cabinet picks but said Gabbard’s and Gaetz’s reputations had left too large of a stain to make either a serious candidate for their positions.

open image in gallery Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, was chosen to serve as director of national intelligence, and among the controversial picks for Donald Trump’s cabinet ( REUTERS )

Gabbard is “sympathetic to dictators” and “won’t provide Trump with the intelligence he needs,” the editorial board said.

They raised concerns that Gabbard will downplay global threats to Trump because she is too emotionally invested in foreign entities – citing her cozying up to Russian state media. The New York Post – a conservative newspaper part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire News Corp that Trump frequently cites – claims Gabbard’s history indicates she cannot execute Trump’s ability to “balance” the threats of the world while avoiding inserting the United States into global issues.

Though Trump takes more of an isolationist approach to foreign affairs, he too has praised authoritarian leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un – increasingly in the last few years.

But “worse” than Gabbard, they claim, is Gaetz – the Florida congressman who was subject to a House Ethics Committee investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct.

open image in gallery Matt Gaetz, the soon-to-be former congressman of Florida, was selected to serve as attorney general. Both the Gabbard and Gaetz picks have bene blasted by the New York Post ( AP )

Gaetz has “neither the ethics nor the discipline” to reshape the Justice Department the way Trump wants to, the New York Post editorial board said. Rather, he is looking for “an escape hatch” from his own investigations.

Even Republicans in Congress have criticized Trump’s choice for attorney general, claiming he has an “uphill” battle and “a lot of work” to do in order to obtain Senate approval. Republican Senator Susan Collins called him an unserious choice.

Besides being known as the representative who steered the House into chaos last year by ousting former speaker Kevin McCarthy, Gaetz has also been accused of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing. The Justice Department conducted an investigation and declined to bring charges against Gaetz. The House Ethics Committee has yet to release its findings.

But still, Trump’s decision to tap Gaetz has raised eyebrows.

Even the New York Post believes Gaetz and Gabbard are “mediocre nominees” that Trump made “out of stubbornness, not necessity.”

The Independent has asked the Trump team for comment.