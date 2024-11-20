Trump cabinet live updates: House Ethics Committee to decide on releasing Matt Gaetz sex allegations report
President-elect’s pick for attorney general was investigated by House panel two years ago and its dossier could yet be published ahead of Senate confirmation hearings
The House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss whether or not to publish a report into Donald Trump’s controversial choice for US attorney general, Matt Gaetz, examining alllegations against him that he paid for sex with a minor in 2017 that it investigated in 2022.
The former Florida congressman has always denied the accusations and resigned from the House of Representatives last week, ending the committee’s jurisdiction over him.
That has not stopped it facing pressure to reveal its findings just as Gaetz joins Vice President-Elect JD Vance and others on a mission to Capitol Hill lobby Republican senators ahead of January’s confirmation hearings.
Trump has meanwhile made a further series of additions to his new cabinet, moving on Tuesday to nominate former WWE boss Linda McMahon as education secretary, TV’s Dr Mehmet Oz as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator and Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary.
The latter, co-chair of Trump’s transition team along with McMahon, had been under consideration for treasury secretary, a role that has still yet to be filled.
Also on Tuesday, Trump joined Elon Musk in Texas to watch a SpaceX Starship test launch.
Giuliani defamation victims file contempt motion against him for repeating same false statements
The two Georgia election workers who were defamed by Rudy Giuliani, winning a court case against him for which they were awarded $148 million, have filed a motion for contempt against the former New York City mayor after he repeated defamatory statements about them:
Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss say Giuliani, who acted as a personal lawyer for Donald Trump, should be held in contempt of court for repeating his false claims about them during recent podcast episodes.
On his livestreams, Giuliani has recently said the women were “quadruple counting the the the ballots” and “passing hard drives” — claims that were central to the original $148 million defamation judgment against him.
“I’m sorry they’re going to sue me again for saying it but what am I going to do but tell the truth,” he said on his broadcast this month.
The “hard drives” of which Guliani spoke was in fact a pack of ginger mints.
In the filing, Moss and Freeman say Judge Beryl Howell should consider an evidentiary hearing in Washington, D.C. to determine the appropriate punishment for his defiance of court orders.
Graham says he won’t be part of ‘lynch mob’ against Gaetz
Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters he met with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz this morning.
The South Carolina Republican said: “I think Matt is very, very smart guy, and these allegations will be dealt with in committee, but he deserves a chance to confront his accusers, and the process is turning into a lynch mob, and I'm not going to be part of that.”
Trump attorneys to file motion to dismiss defamation case by exonerated Central Park Five
Last night, Trump’s attorneys said they will be filing a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit from the now-exonerated Central Park Five. During his debate with Harris, Trump falsely said they had killed someone. He never apologized for any of his statements about the group.
Now, his attorneys claim their lawsuit should be thrown out under anti-SLAPP laws (which is ironic because Trump has been accused of doing the same thing), and that their case is an “attempt to stifle constitutionally protected speech.”
“President-Elect Trump’s statements during the 2024 Presidential Debate were not intended to defame Plaintiffs but to explain his rationale for actions taken decades earlier, grounded in his opinions on public safety and the criminal justice system,” attorneys wrote.
RFK Jr once said Covid-19 pandemic ‘feels very planned to me’
The president-elect’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services once suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was a globalist plot, you might not be altogether surprised to learn.
Vance, Gaetz and Rubio arrive on Capitol HIll to lobby for AG nomination
John Fetterman says he is willing to confirm Dr Oz: ‘Do you think he’s my first choice?’
Trump campaign slams 'known peddler of fake news’ Michael Wolff
The president-elect’s team has just issued this stinging dismissal of the author of the hit Trump books Fire and Fury, Siege and Landslide (2018-21), writing in a statement:
“A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction. He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened.
“As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes.”
The above is undersigned by the following names, all senior members of Trump’s staff.
- Susie Wiles
- Chris LaCivita
- Danielle Alvarez
- James Blair
- Taylor Budowich
- Justin Caporale
- Steven Cheung
- Tony Fabrizio
- Vince Haley
- Brian Hughes
- Jason Miller
- Tim Murtaugh
- Tim Saler
- Andrew Surabian
- Travis Tunis
Trump transition team ‘quietly’ looking at alternatives to Pete Hegseth after he ‘wasn’t honest’ about past
Donald Trump’s transition team is said to be “upset” with Pete Hegseth because he “hasn’t been honest” about the sexual misconduct allegation from his past – prompting insiders to consider other options to lead the Pentagon.
Hegseth was tapped last week to become Trump’s defense secretary but now those in the president-elect’s inner circle are “quietly preparing a list of alternative” candidates, Vanity Fair reported.
“It’s becoming a real possibility,” a source told the outlet.
