Who is Don Jr’s rumored new girlfriend Bettina Anderson?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump, has been spotted holding hands with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, though he has not publicly called off his engagement to former political commentator and future ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr., 46, attended Anderson’s 38th birthday party in Palm Beach this past week, and photos published by the DailyMail.com captured them holding hands. Still, neither Guilfoyle, 55, nor Trump Jr. has made an official statement announcing their split after a six-year relationship.

Here’s everything we know about Anderson among the rumors:

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for FIGUE )

Anderson has described herself as a “typical stay-at-home mom,” but without a husband, kids, or “household chores,” according to her Instagram bio.

She is the daughter of the late Harry Loy Anderson Jr., who became the youngest bank president in the country at the age of 26. He died in 2013.

She is a third-generation Palm Beach resident, according to the New York Times. She has worked for a the nonprofit Paradise Fund organization, helps with disaster relief. It’s unclear if she still works with the group.

Anderson often shares photos of herself modeling clothing and jewelry on social media.

Rumors about Anderson and Trump Jr. were first ignited in September when the two were reportedly spotted kissing. Anderson was later spotted last summer attending the Republican National Convention where Guilfoyle was a featured speaker.

A source close to close to the couple toldThe Daily Beast that Trump Jr. was unhappy with the way Guilfoyle dressed.

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr spotted holding hands with a Florida socialite despite his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle ( Getty Images )

“Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual,” the source said. “The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that.”

The president-elect recently appointed Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece , which will keep her far from New York for long stretches of time.