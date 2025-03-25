Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods has confirmed his new relationship with Vanessa Trump.

The romance marks Woods’s latest public foray into the dating world after his scandal-ridden marriage to Elin Nordegren collapsed in 2009. Since then, the world-famous golfer has dated several notable and private figures.

Here, we take a look at Woods’ relationship history through the years.

Early 2000s — LeAnn Rimes

Woods reportedly took country singer Rimes on a handful of dates before her 2002 wedding to dancer Dean Sheremet.

“They hooked up and everything,” a source told Us Weekly in 2010. “Tiger was really into her.”

But the romance was reportedly halted after Rimes’ father objected to the seven-year age gap between the two.

open image in gallery Leann Rimes was linked to Tiger Woods early in her career ( PA Archive )

“Then her dad almost had a heart attack,” the source told the outlet. “And he made her stop seeing Tiger.”

2001-2010 — Elin Nordegren

The two met through fellow golfer Jesper Parnevik in 2001. Nordegren was working for him at the time as a nanny.

Woods proposed in 2003 and the couple wed in 2004. They welcomed their daughter, Sam, in June 2007 and son, Charlie, in February 2009.

It was that same year that Woods and Nordegren’s marriage began to publicly deteriorate. Woods’s long-time mistress, Rachel Uchitel, was outed and the star golfer checked into rehab for sex addiction late that year. The two reportedly had a fully fledged relationship during Woods’s marriage to Nordegren. Then, over a dozen women came forward alleging they’d also been intimate with Woods during his marriage, including adult film star Holly Sampson.

Nordegren stood by Woods while he received medical treatment, but they separated months after the scandal broke and officially divorced in August 2010.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were married from 2004-2010 ( REUTERS )

2012-2015 — Lindsey Vonn

Woods met Olympic gold medal skier Vonn at a charity event in 2012.

"We immediately clicked," Vonn told Vogue in August 2013. “It’s amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it.”

The couple dated for three years, marking Woods’s first public relationship post-cheating scandal.

Vonn announced the couple’s split in May 2015 via social media. “After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn wrote on Facebook. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together.”

open image in gallery Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods dated for about three years ( Tiger Woods / Lindsey Vonn )

2015-2017 — Kristin Smith

TMZ reported Smith believed Woods cheated on her in 2017, which caused the end of their romance.

“Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year,” Woods wrote on X in May 2017.

Their relationship ended messily after Woods reportedly made Smith sign an NDA, which she tried to get out of, according to the outlet. The two went to arbitration over a non-disclosure agreement in 2018.

2017-2022 — Erica Herman

Woods reportedly met Herman in 2015 when she was the manager of his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

Herman was by his side two years later when he won The Masters, 11 years after his last major victory.

But that relationship, too, ended in chaos in the fall of 2022. Herman sued Woods over an NDA signed at the start of their relationship. She cited the Speak Now Act, a piece of legislation allowing NDAs to be nullified in the case of sexual harassment or assault.

Herman never publicly accused Woods of assault and dropped the $30 million case later in 2023. In November of that year, Herman told CBS News she never accused Woods of sexual harassment or assault.

2025 — Vanessa Trump

Woods publicly acknowledged his relationship with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump on March 23, sharing two photos of the newly established couple.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” the post’s caption read. “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Rumors of the romance had been swirling for months before the Instagram post publicly sealed the deal. Trump finalized her divorce in 2018.