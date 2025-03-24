Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsay Vonn’s comeback is in full swing.

The four-time Olympian revived her ski career with a second-place finish in the super giant slalom — also known as the Super-G race — at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Sunday.

With her placement, Vonn, 40, is now the oldest woman to have a podium finish at a World Cup. It also marked the first time she’s medaled in an event since 2018.

An emotional Vonn was seen standing on the podium clenching her silver medal after the win. She later shared that photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, “This means so much to me.”

Vonn arrived on the scene in 2002 when she made the U.S. women’s Olympic ski team for the first time. After failing to make the podium in 2002 and 2006, Vonn made history at the 2010 games when she became the first American woman to win gold in the downhill event.

She again represented the U.S. at the 2018 Olympics before announcing her retirement during the 2018-2019 season due to a knee injury.

“Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able [to] make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can," Vonn said at the time. "My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen."

However, a successful right knee surgery about a year ago rendered her pain-free, and the skier announced her return in November 2024.

“I had a smile so wide it was coming through the back of my helmet,” Vonn told The New York Times in November of returning to the slopes. She told the outlet the comeback was “definitely not planned.”

An emotional Lindsey Vonn on the podium after her second-place finish at the 2025 World Cup ( Getty Images )

Vonn is looking ahead to the possibility of competing at the 2026 Olympics, which would be her fifth. But she’s not getting ahead of herself and recognizes there is still a long road ahead.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I’ve had a lot of success in Cortina,” she told The New York Times of the location of next year’s Olympics. “I don’t know what the next few months and the next year and a half hold for me. So I can’t say right now if it’s a possibility. But I think everyone knows how much I love Cortina.”