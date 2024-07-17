President Joe Biden, 81, tests positive for Covid while on campaign trail in Vegas

Support truly

Joe Biden has cancelled a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas after testing positive for Covid-19.

The president was due to speak at the delivering remarks at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Nevada on Wednesday evening.

The news was announced shortly before 3pm local time. Biden reportedly told organisers that he had not wanted to put attendees at risk, in a phone call shortly before.

A statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president would be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidelines, but continue to carry out all of his duties “fully” during that time.

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” the statement read.

“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”

A note from Biden’s doctor added that he had experienced a “runny nose,” a cough, and “general mailaise”.

PCR confirmation testing will be pending and the president’s symptoms were described as “mild.” He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

Biden has conducted multiple campaign events, including rallies and press interviews across the country throughout the week. On Monday he sat down with Lester Holt in the White House for a special interview.

He has been in Las Vegas, Nevada, since Monday night, appearing on Tuesday night on the last night of the NAACP’s 115th national convention. The president also sat for an interview for BET on Tuesday.

The news is the latest setback for the Biden campaign, which has endured weeks of calls for the president to step down from the presidential race due to his age and mental capacity.

During a one-on-one debate with Donald Trump last month, the president was also suffering from a cold, and appeared with a raspy voice.

More follows ...