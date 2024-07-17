Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden held a call with moderate Democrats that was “even worse than the debate” just an hour before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The report by Puck citing people on the Zoom call comes as House Democrat heavyweight and California Senate nominee Adam Schiff called on Biden to step aside on Wednesday.

Biden is reported to have lost his train of thought during the Zoom call with moderate Democrats.

One anonymous source told Puck that had the assassination attempt not taken place, as many as “50 people on that Zoom were ready to come out publicly against him.”

One person who took part in the conversation told the outlet, “The call was even worse than the debate. He was rambling – he’d start an answer then lose his train of thought, then would just say ‘whatever.’ I lost a ton of respect for him.”

A second individual confirmed this version of events. A member of Congress told Puck that Biden “was rambling, dismissive of concerns, unable or unprepared to present a campaign strategy, and had a particularly troubling exchange with [Colorado Democratic Rep] Jason Crow, saying to him, ‘Tell me something you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son.”

The call came amid increasing pressure on Biden to step aside over concerns about his age and mental acuity after a disastrous debate on 27 June. Biden appeared confused and frail during the CNN showdown with Trump and he lost his train of thought on several occasions.

But the assassination attempt against Trump and the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee has taken removed the spotlight from the president. However, Democratic concerns about his campaign have not gone away.

Schiff came out against Biden running for re-election on Wednesday saying in a statement that Biden “has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better,” according to The Los Angeles Times.

He added: “But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff went on to say that the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone,” but he added that it’s time for the president “to pass the torch” and to “secure his legacy of leadership” by stepping aside and letting another Democrat take on Trump.

But the Californian also said that he’ll back whoever ends up on the Democratic ticket – including if Biden stays in the race.

“I will do everything I can to help them succeed,” he said. “There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high.”

Schiff is heavily favored to win the senate seat vacated by the late Dianne Feinstein.

More follows...