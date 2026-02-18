Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to testify in a civil trial on social media addiction, a closely-watched case that could have major implications for the tech industry.

The 41-year-old billionaire is slated to be grilled by attorneys, who argue that social media platforms are deliberately engineered as “digital casinos” to lure young users into constant engagement.

Zuckerberg’s testimony before the jury at the Los Angeles County Superior Court will not be live streamed, but reporters in the room are expected to provide updates.

At the center of the case is a 20-year-old California woman, identified in court papers only as KGM, who filed a lawsuit against Meta, TikTok, Google, and Snap in 2022. She accused the companies of following Big Tobacco’s playbook: instilling addictive behaviors in teens while dismissing their own research showing their products posed health risks.

KGM said that, at six years old, she began obsessively using YouTube, and three years later, she started scrolling on Instagram. She claimed these platforms exacerbated her suicidal thoughts and depression.

open image in gallery Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, is testifying in a California courtroom today for a landmark case on social media addiction ( AFP via Getty Images )

Before the trial began, TikTok and Snap settled with the plaintiff, narrowing the case to two defendants: Meta and Google.

“These companies built machines designed to addict the brains of children,” KGM’s attorney Mark Lanier said at the beginning of the trial earlier this month. “And they did it on purpose."

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has pushed back against the allegations.

“The question for the jury in Los Angeles is whether Instagram was a substantial factor in the plaintiff’s mental health struggles. The evidence will show she faced many significant, difficult challenges well before she ever used social media,” a Meta spokesperson told The Independent.

Paul Schmidt, Meta’s lawyer, said in his opening statement that medical records indicate the plaintiff had a tumultuous home life and that she sought out social media platforms to cope with her pre-existing struggles.

Google has also denied the allegations brought by KGM.

More than 1,500 similar lawsuits have been filed against social media companies, but KGM’s is the first to go to trial, according to CNN. It’s been chosen as a bellwether trial, meaning its verdict could shape the outcome of numerous suits like it.

open image in gallery Parents and family members were seen embracing outside the Los Angeles Superior Court ahead of Zuckerberg's testimony on Wednesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

A legal victory for KGM could set a landmark precedent, making tech companies liable for designing addictive and harmful products.

In recent years, a number of studies have found links between young peoples’ frequent use of social media and negative mental health outcomes, such as anxiety and depression.

Meta, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is also on trial in a separate case in New Mexico, in which plaintiffs accuse the company of exposing minors to sexual material and fostering a “breeding ground” for sexual predators. The company has denied the charges and has accused prosecutors of adopting “sensationalist” tactics.

open image in gallery Attorney Paul Schmidt, who is representing Meta, was seen walking into the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

This is the first time that Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth an estimated $220 billion, has appeared at a civil trial at a courthouse. However he has appeared before Congress to testify on what impact his platforms - which are used by billions of people worldwide - have on youth mental health.

In January 2024, Zuckerberg attended a Capitol Hill hearing on social media's harms, where lawmakers blasted him and other tech CEOs for failing to adequately address issues including addiction, mental health crises, bullying and sexual predators.

During the televised hearing, children and parents provided testimony describing how young people were exploited on social media platforms. Demonstrators silently stood behind Zuckerberg, holding up pictures of their deceased children

open image in gallery During his congressional testimony in 2024, Zuckerberg was confronted by family members of victims who died following sexual exploitation or harassment on social media ( AFP via Getty Images )

At one point, Republican Senator Josh Hawley asked Zuckerberg if he would like to apologize to the families of victims seated in the room.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through,” the Meta CEO said, while turning to face them. “No one should go through the things that your families have suffered.” He noted that the company has invested in “industrywide efforts” to safeguard children.

In recent years, Meta has implemented several child safety measures, including age restrictions and parental controls.