Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Daily social media use linked to increased loneliness

A study has linked social media to loneliness
A study has linked social media to loneliness (Getty/iStock)
  • A new study of nearly 65,000 US college students found that spending just two hours a day on social media significantly increases the likelihood of experiencing loneliness.
  • Students using social media for 16 hours or more per week were at higher risk, with the heaviest users (over 30 hours weekly) being 38 per cent more likely to report feeling lonely.
  • Researchers suggest a complex relationship where excessive social media use can lead to loneliness, and conversely, loneliness may drive individuals to spend more time on these platforms.
  • The study underscores loneliness as a serious public health issue, comparable to smoking in its danger, and a risk factor for conditions such as depression, heart disease, and premature death.
  • Academic institutions are urged to educate students on the potential negative effects of social media and to encourage participation in campus social events to help foster genuine connections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in