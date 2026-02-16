Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. college students who spend just two hours a day using social media are more likely to be lonely, a new study of nearly 65,000 18-to-24-year-olds attending more than 120 colleges shows.

Only 16 hours a week on various platforms was enough to increase the risk, according to researchers in Indiana and Ohio.

About 13 percent of the students reported using social media for at least that amount of time.

And, people who spent upwards of 30 hours on social media - the heaviest users - were 38 percent more likely to report being lonely.

“We know that people who are lonely are more likely to become depressed,” Dr. Madelyn Hill, who is now an assistant professor at Ohio University, said in a statement. “We also know that those who are lonely are more likely to die early.”

open image in gallery Using social media for just two hours each day has been tied to an increased risk of loneliness in U.S. college students, according to a new study ( AFP via Getty Images )

A deadly problem

Some research suggests that loneliness is as dangerous to our health as smoking, and it is a risk factor for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, dementia, suicidal thoughts and premature death.

Loneliness is a problem plaguing more than half of Americans, according to a 2025 American Psychological Association report.

Adults younger than 30 years old are one of the age groups most likely to share these feelings, the Pew Research Center notes, and more than half of the study’s respondents reported feeling lonely.

Younger adults are also more likely to say they use drugs or alcohol when they feel lonely, the association notes, and technology can both make us feel more connected and increase these feelings.

“In some cases, it seems to be helping us reach people who become part of our inner circles or to communicate with those who already are,” American Psychological Association CEO Dr. Saul Levin explained in a statement.

“However, distracting yourself when you’re feeling lonely with social media might be a double-edged sword: while it can connect, it can also lead to feelings of missing out, and we need to make sure we remain conscious of its effects on our mood.”

open image in gallery Social media can both serve to bring people together and also increase the divide, the researchers say ( Getty Images )

Additional education

The study’s authors say they suspect that excessive social media use leads to loneliness and that loneliness also leads to excessive social media use.

They also said that some of the students may have underestimated their time spent on social media.

They called on academic institutions to better educate their students on these potentially negative effects, as well as encourage students to attend social events on campus.

“Young adulthood is a time of many changes, from leaving home for the first time, to starting college and forming new friendships, and it is vital that colleges and universities do all they can to help their students forge connections with others,” said Hill.