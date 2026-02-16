Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

X down: Twitter not working in major outage

Video Player Placeholder
X down: Twitter not working in major outage

X has stopped working in what appears to be a major outage.

The site, formerly known as Twitter, refused to load in both its app and website form. Opening the website instead showed the company’s “X” logo and none of the usual posts.

The outage began early on Tuesday, and the company is yet to confirm what might have caused it or when it will be back online.

The problem appears to be affecting users right across the world, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Unlike many other major platforms, X does not operate any kind of status page for giving updates on outages to users. The company – and its owner, Elon Musk – tend to offer updates on the platform on X itself, but those official pages were down along with the rest of the site.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in