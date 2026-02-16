X down: Twitter not working in major outage
X has stopped working in what appears to be a major outage.
The site, formerly known as Twitter, refused to load in both its app and website form. Opening the website instead showed the company’s “X” logo and none of the usual posts.
The outage began early on Tuesday, and the company is yet to confirm what might have caused it or when it will be back online.
The problem appears to be affecting users right across the world, according to tracking website Down Detector.
Unlike many other major platforms, X does not operate any kind of status page for giving updates on outages to users. The company – and its owner, Elon Musk – tend to offer updates on the platform on X itself, but those official pages were down along with the rest of the site.
