Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to the families of children who suffered abuse on social media platforms during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

“I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through,” Mr Zuckerberg said, turning to audience members holding up pictures of their loved ones. “Nobody should have to go through what your families have suffered. This is why we have invested so much and are going to continue industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have suffered.”

The Meta CEO’s apology came after an intense line of questioning from Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri. Mr Hawley repeatedly asked Mr Zuckerberg if he planned to or had already compensated those abused on social media and their families.

“There are families of victims here today,” Mr Hawley said. “Have you apologized to the victims? Would you like to do so now? They’re here, you’re on national television. Would you like now to apologize to the victims who have been harmed...Would you like to apologize for what you’ve done to these good people? “

“You’ve done nothing to help them,” Mr Hawley continued after the CEO’s apology. “You’ve done nothing to compensate them you’ve done nothing to put it right. You could do so here today, and you should.”