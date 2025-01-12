LA fires latest: High winds set to return tonight as landlords slammed for hiking prices during home shortage
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with at least 16 dead across Los Angeles county
Gavin Newsom has described the Los Angeles wildfires as the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of the scale and scope”.
The blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the US, with losses expected to exceed $135bn (£109.7bn).
Speaking to NBC News, the California Governor said: “I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it in terms of the scale and scope.”
He also announced a new executive order hoping to address the issue of fraud, price gouging and insurance claims in the wake of the disaster.
Landlords in Los Angeles have been accused of “taking advantage” of victims who have lost their homes in the city’s wildfires, as they illegally gouge prices for those desperate for a place to stay.
At least 16 people have now died as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the wildfires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.
Santa Ana winds which initially fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, but the National Weather Service has warned that stronger gusts of up to 70 mph could return early next week.
High winds — which may stoke or spread wildfires — expected as early as Sunday night
The National Weather Service issued an update Sunday that high winds expected for the Los Angeles region early next week will begin this evening and continue until Wednesday.
Winds up to 70mph (113kph) are expected over the course of the next three days.
High winds can both stoke existing fires and spread embers that can spark new fires. Relatively calm winds in Los Angeles have allowed firefighters to make gains containing the current fires torching the region.
Edison Electric investigating whether or not faulty equipment had any role in starting the Hurst fire
Fire agencies in California are investigating whether or not Edison Electric equipment had any role in the start of the Hurst fire, according to a press statement from Edison International on Sunday.
Edison said that a downed power line connected to a circuit that experienced a relay was found near the fire’s origin site, but added that the company was not sure if “the damage observed occurred before or after the start of the fire.”
The company said it has submitted an incident report related to the Hurst and Eaton fires to the California Public Utilities Commission.
California Democratic Representative Judy Chu said she is inviting Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson to tour wildfire areas
California Democratic Representative Judy Chu said she will extend an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson to tour the areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires.
“We are planning to invite Speaker Johnson as well as President Trump, to come to this area and to witness the devastation for themselves,” Chu told CBS’s Face the Nation on Saturday. “We have already been in touch with Republican Congress members, and they have expressed that they are very open to coming and seeing what is going on.”
Governor Gavin Newsom has also invited Trump to tour the affected areas.
Governor wants all fire-damaged structures in LA to be inspected within two weeks
California Governor Gavin Newsom said that all of the fire-damaged structues in Los Angeles will be inspected for safety, and hopes the process will be complete within two weeks.
Newsom said that 53 teams of inspectors will be working over the new two weeks to inspect structures damaged in the LA-area wildfires. Their inspections will lay the groundwork for property owners to start dealing with their insurance companies and begin rebuilding efforts, according to CNN.
Newsom said that the state would provide any resources needed by the inspectors to complete the review.
After the inspections have finished, Newsom said debris removal efforts will begin in earnest.
He expects that process to take between six and nine months.
JD Vance slams ‘incompetent’ California government as Gavin Newsom battles wildfire conspiracy theories
JD Vance led the Republican assault against California’s state and local governments on Sunday as conservatives eagerly pile on Democratic leaders for insufficient water supplies and emergency efforts as firefighters continue to battle wildfires around Los Angeles.
On Sunday, the incoming vice president told Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream that California’s leaders were incompetent.
“We need to do a better job. We need competent, good governance,” Vance said. “There was a serious lack of competent governance in California, and I think it’s part of the reason why these fires have gotten so bad.”
FBI searching for drone operator that damaged firefighting water scooper plane in Los Angeles
The FBI has released photos of a Super Scooper firefighting plane that was damaged when it collided with a drone that someone was flying near the site of the Los Angeles wildfires.
According to fire officials, the plane hit a privately owned drone, which caused significant damage to its left wing. The impact put a 3x6 hold in the wind, which forced the plane to land for repairs and caused a 20-to-30-minute delay in its operations.
Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office, said on Saturday that whoever flew the drone put people’s lives in danger.
Governor issues executive order suspending environmental regulations to help expedite LA-area rebuilds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday he will suspend some environmental laws to help expedite the rebuilding process across Southern California once the wildfires torching Los Angeles have been extinguished.
Newsom issued an executive order waiving the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act for affected areas of the state.
“When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks,” Newsom said in a statement on Sunday. “The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I’ve also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process.”
The executive order also directs state agecies to identify other permitting regulations that can be safely suspended to help expedite rebuilding efforts.
The suspended CEQA requires environmental impact reviews by state agencies for new buildings, while the CCA regulates how coastal land is developed and provides protections from overdevelopment of the coast line.
Biden to receive briefing on current state of LA firefighting efforts
Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing today on the state of the wildfire response and recovery efforts in Los Angeles and on how federal government resources are being used in the fight.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA officials, and other administration officials will also be participating in the call.
WATCH: Incredible timelapse shows how quickly Palisades wildfires spread across Los Angeles
Incredible timelapse shows how quickly Palisades wildfires spread across Los Angeles
An incredible timelapse video has captured how quickly the deadly wildfires spread across LA, devastating communities in their path. The unique viewpoint was captured by The Surfer’s View from a Los Angeles beach and shows the sheer scale of the wildfire. Officials continue to battle stubborn blazes eating up more than 35,000 acres as the death toll from the deadly wildfires hit 11 on Saturday (11 January). There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history. Both are less than 10 percent contained. The Surfer’s View live link can be followed here.
FBI trying to find the owner of a drone that damaged a Super Scooper plane
The FBI is reportedly trying to find the owner of a drone that struck a Canadian Super Scooper plane on Thursday.
The drone caused damage to the plane, forcing it to land and taking it away from the fight to contain the LA wildfires while it was repaired.
The FBI called on members of the public with any informtation to report it to the agency.
“These fire suppression efforts using aircraft is probably the most effective tool that our firefighters have against fighting these fires to help contain them,” Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles FBI field office, told CNN on Saturday. “When you take one plane out of commission like that, it’s going to impact the speed in which the fire grows, it’s going to cause loss of property, potentially loss of life, and it’s a danger to everybody all around.”
Investigators managed to find some of the pieces of the drone.
