LA fires latest: ‘Most extreme’ weather alert issued as strong winds return and death toll climbs to 25
Officials warn that Angelenos are ‘not out of the woods’ with the Santa Ana winds expected to pick up Wednesday, fanning the flames of the Palisades and Eaton blazes raging through southern California
Firefighters are bracing for the return of bruising Santa Ana winds on Wednesday morning as the death toll from the raging Los Angeles fires climbs to 25.
On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service again declared a “particularly dangerous situation” – the most extreme advance warning – with local gusts expected to reach 65 mph before sunrise up until noon on Wednesday.
The Palisades and Eaton fires are now among the most destructive in southern California history, leaving officials fearing the renewed winds and critical fire weather conditions may help the blazes grow even larger – with residents urged to “be ready” in case fresh evacuation orders are issued.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” the NWS warned in a statement after a lull in winds on Tuesday. In a later update, the agency added: “Critical fire weather conditions will continue for coastal southern California through Wednesday due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds. Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warnings remain in effect.”
The Palisades Fire has scorched almost 24,000 acres and was 18 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. The Eaton Fire, meanwhile, is 35 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.
Watch: Los Angeles County officials give wildfire update on Tuesday as dangerous weather warning issued
Newsom calls on Trump to visit fire-ravaged regions of southern California
Warning of ‘critical fire weather’ as strong Santa Ana winds return
After a temporary lull in winds, the National Weather Service has warned of critical fire weather with “strong” Santa Ana winds expected to make a return early on Wednesday morning.
In its latest forecast discussion, the agency has warned of widespread wind gusts up to 55 mph across much of Ventura County, the mountains of L.A. county – including the Santa Monicas, the northern and western valleys of L.A. county and the Malibu Coast.
Local gusts could reach up to 65mph from before sunrise to noon on Wednesday, according to the NWS.
“Critical fire weather conditions will continue for coastal southern California through Wednesday due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds. Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warnings remain in effect,” it announced late on Tuesday.
Here were the strongest winds clocked from Tuesday evening:
- 74 mph: Magic Mountain in Angeles National Forest in the San Gabriel Mountains
- 62 mph: Mill Creek in the western San Gabriel Mountains
- 61 mph: Chilao in Angeles National Forest in the San Gabriel Mountains
- 61 mph: Palo Sola in the eastern Santa Susanna Mountains
Republican senator says California ‘doesn’t deserve funding’ after devastating wildfires
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said that California “doesn’t deserve” any funding for the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles.
The Alabama senator, a staunch Donald Trump ally, said he didn’t object to sending the state “some money,” but not unless state leaders “change their ways.”
Tuberville joins a growing number of Republicans who have hit out at California’s political leaders for the fires, blaming them partly on “woke policies.”
Read more:
GOP senator says California ‘doesn’t deserve funding’ after devastating wildfires
Tuberville joins a growing number of Republicans who have hit out at California lawmakers for the fires
Emmy award stolen during LA fires looting as nine people charged over thefts in Palisades and Eaton
Nine people have been charged with looting in connection with the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, the district attorney has said.
Nathan Hochmann told reporters that among the stolen property was an Emmy award, which was taken from a resident’s home in Altadena by four individuals who were quickly apprehended. Authorities would not be drawn on who the Emmy belongs to.
In another case, two people entered two different houses in the same neighborhood and are facing two counts of first-degree burglary, which could see them get 12 years behind bars. Read on:
Emmy stolen in LA fires looting as nine charged over thefts in Palisades and Eaton
Three suspects were arrested stealing $200,000 worth of valuables from one property during mandatory evacuations
Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected overnight into Wednesday
The National Weather Service forecast wind gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the Los Angeles NWS said in a statement. “Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire. The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow.”
The Palisades and Eaton fires are among the most destructive in Los Angeles history. At least 25 people are dead and officials are warning residents to stay alert as the fires persist.
Malibu Mayor dispels rumors of permits for re-entry into evacuation zones
Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart dispelled rumors that the city is offering permits to people who want an expedited return to evacuation zones.
“We … need to address and dispel a rumor circulating in the community: there is no permit for expedited re-entry into evacuation zones. Any claims or offers to provide such a permit are false,” Stewart said in a statement Tuesday.
“Many of you are understandably anxious to return to your homes. We hear you, and we are doing everything in our power to make that happen as quickly and safely as possible,” he added. “However, we remain in the midst of an active fire incident.”
Watch: Buckeye Fire helps woman’s cat as she flees from CA fires
Speaker Johnson calls for ‘conditions’ on California wildfire aid
House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested on Monday that lawmakers might attach “conditions” to wildfire aid for California, where blazes in Los Angeles have killed at least 25 and burned hundreds of homes, one of the worst natural disasters in state history.
“I think we’re going to have a serious conversation about that,” Johnson told reporters. “Obviously there has been water resource mismanagement, forest mismanagement, mistakes, all sorts of problems, and it does come down to leadership. It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects. That’s something that has to be factored in.”
Read on:
Speaker Johnson calls for ‘conditions’ on California wildfire aid
He suggests help could be traded for raising the debt ceiling
